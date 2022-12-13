scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

WhatsApp is bringing its View Once feature to text messages

WhatsApp text messages will soon have the ability to self-destruct after being read once. Here's how.

whatsapp express photo, whatsapp news, whatsappWhatsApp View Once text messages will allow users to send personal details without worrying about them being misused later. (Express Photo)
WhatsApp’s View Once messages are one of the app’s more privacy-oriented pictures, which allow users to send photos and videos that effectively self-destruct after they have been opened once. This is great for media files that you do not want to stick around for too long in someone else’s phone.

However, the feature was available only for media messages, which is photos and videos. A new report by WABetaInfo now suggests that the ability is soon set to come to text messages as well.

With the new feature, WhatsApp users will also be able to send View Once text messages, where the texts will become unavailable after being seen once. If you have ever used Snapchat, this is similar to Snapchat messages that would disappear once you exit the chat.

The feature is currently in beta testing, so it is yet to be released to the general public, but select WhatsApp beta users are already able to try it out.

A screenshot by WABetaInfo also shows how the expired text message would appear when you open it a second time. Check it out below.

whatsapp, Here’s the WhatsApp View Once feature in action. (Image Source: WABetaInfo)

Why this feature may be handy

When you want to send private text messages to trusted parties, deleting the message later on to save it from unwanted eyes is a task many of us miss. View Once text messages will prevent that.

When sending messages that include addresses, numbers, passwords or other PINs, the View Once mode will make sure these bits of information are gone for good once they are opened, leaving no chance of the data coming into the wrong hands.

There is no word on how long the feature will be in development, but expect it to be available in anywhere between a few weeks to a few months, once any bugs in the feature are ironed out.

