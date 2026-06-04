WhatsApp iOS update brings cleaner chat filters, new Drafts category

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for iPhone users to make conversations easier to organise and navigate. The feature is arriving with WhatsApp for iOS version 26.21.74 and is currently being rolled out to some users.
The update expands on a feature that was first introduced for Android users. Until now, chat filters appeared in a horizontal row at the top of the Chats tab, requiring users to scroll through different categories. However, as more custom filters were added, the interface could become cluttered and harder to navigate.
WhatsApp currently offers chat filters to help users sort conversations, including preset categories such as Favourites, Unread, Groups, and Communities. In addition, users can create custom lists to organise chats based on their preferences.
According to WABetaInfo, the redesign gives users greater control over which chat lists remain visible in the main Chats tab. Frequently used filters can stay pinned to the top, while less-used lists are moved to a separate ‘Filter’ menu to reduce clutter. Users can also edit their preferences and restore archived chat lists to the main view whenever required.
The update also lets users customise WhatsApp’s default filters. Earlier, preset categories such as Favourites stayed visible even if users did not use them. With the new change, users can move these filters to a secondary menu, making the Chats tab look cleaner and more personalised.
Another addition is a new ‘Drafts’ filter that helps users quickly find chats where they started typing a message but did not send it. WhatsApp already marks these chats with a green ‘Draft’ label, but the new filter could make unfinished conversations easier to spot and return to.
The feature appears to be rolling out to both the App Store and TestFlight versions of WhatsApp at the same time. However, as WhatsApp usually releases new features in stages, not everyone is expected to get access immediately.
Although WhatsApp has not announced an official timeline for a wider rollout, the feature is expected to reach more iPhone users over the coming weeks.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)