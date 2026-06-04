WhatsApp iOS update brings cleaner chat filters, new Drafts category

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned chat list interface on iPhones, allowing users to customise filters and manage conversations more efficiently. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for iPhone users to make conversations easier to organise and navigate. The feature is arriving with WhatsApp for iOS version 26.21.74 and is currently being rolled out to some users.

The update expands on a feature that was first introduced for Android users. Until now, chat filters appeared in a horizontal row at the top of the Chats tab, requiring users to scroll through different categories. However, as more custom filters were added, the interface could become cluttered and harder to navigate.

WhatsApp currently offers chat filters to help users sort conversations, including preset categories such as Favourites, Unread, Groups, and Communities. In addition, users can create custom lists to organise chats based on their preferences.