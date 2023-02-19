WhatsApp on iOS gets support for picture in picture mode for video calls

In December last year, WhatsApp introduced a new feature for its beta iOS app that let users use picture-in-picture mode for video calls. As it turns out, the developers are now rolling out the to everyone.

The picture-in-picture mode for video calls works similarly to Apple’s implementation of PiP mode for Facetime and is really useful if you want to navigate your phone and use other apps when on a video call. Until now, WhatsApp users could multitask when on a video call but the video itself was paused in the background.

To see if the new feature is available on your device, simply place a video call on your device and head back to the home screen or open another app. Apart from this, the WhatsApp changelog on the Apple App Store suggests that the developers also added the ability to add captions when sending documents along with support for longer group subjects and descriptions. Users will also be able to create personalised avatars of themselves and even use them as profile pictures or stickers.

Keep in mind that the picture-in-picture mode for video calls and other features will be out in the coming weeks, so you might have to wait a few days before it is available on your device. Recently, WhatsApp introduced a new way to save disappearing messages called Kept Messages and was reportedly working on a transcription feature for lengthy voice messages.