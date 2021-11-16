WhatsApp iOS beta gets last seen feature, new Mac app also on the way

WhatsApp recently released new privacy features for Android beta testers. Now, as per a report by WABetaInfo, the company is rolling out a new beta update for iOS users which will give users the option to restrict the ‘last seen’ status, profile photo, and About section.

The features will be a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.21.230.15 on iOS. The privacy feature will enable users, to get more control over the data they share. WhatsApp iOS beta users will get the option to select specific contacts to hide their ‘last seen’ status from.

As per the report, users will also be able to restrict their content from other people who don’t have the feature. In such a case, even you will not be able to view the last seen status of that person. The report also states that if some users are able to view the last seen of excluded contacts, it is most likely a bug.

iOS beta users will also be able to hide the ‘About’ section and ‘Profile Photo’ from the privacy settings of the application. As per another report by WABetaInfo (via @ALumia_Italia), WhatsApp is also working on releasing native apps for Mac and a UWP app for Windows.

As of now, the WhatsApp app on Windows and Mac has just been a window that opens up WhatsApp web. The report also states that the Windows version of the app is based on UWP, which will allow the app to look similar to how native Windows apps look. The Mac OS app is based on Apple’s Catalyst project which will allow developers to use a single code for building both macOS and iPadOS apps.