WhatsApp users complain of high battery drain issue after latest update

WhatsApp users on iOS and Android are complaining of battery draining issues on their smartphone after installing the latest version of the app. WABetaInfo tweeted that the latest WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.19.112 increases the background activity of the app, which results in battery drain issues.

“Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background,” WABetaInfo said. Various users took to Twitter to report the same problem.

Some also posted screenshots that revealed significantly higher background activity time when compared to its on-screen time. For instance, in some cases, WhatsApp used up just over five hours of battery out of which close to four hours was dedicated to background activity. Screenshots posted by a user shows close to 11 hours of background activity by WhatsApp.

For Android, the issue seemed to have come to light after updating to WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.308 and this was pointed out by users on Reddit, Google Play, as well as official OnePlus forum. This includes users of OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 5, Samsung S10e, Xiaomi as well as Google Pixel smartphones.

Even though the battery drain seems to be affecting a lot more people, WhatsApp has not released an official statement on the issue so far.

In its latest update for Android and iOS, WhatsApp introduced a new setting and invite system for Groups, where if an admin who can’t add you to groups is trying to add you, they will be prompted to send you a private invite through an individual chat, which will allow you to join the group if you want to.

The feature can be enabled from Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups, where they will be asked to choose between three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.” The update essentially replaces the “Nobody” option with “My Contacts Except…”, which the company believes will allow users to have more control over the group messages they receive.