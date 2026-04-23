WhatsApp introduces prepaid mobile recharge option within the app 

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users in India to make prepaid mobile recharges directly within the app. The rollout, powered by PayU, is being implemented in phases across Android and iOS, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.
With this update, users can recharge their own numbers or those of friends and family in just a few steps. The feature supports prepaid connections from major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Users can browse available plans, select one, and complete the transaction without leaving the app, streamlining what is typically a multi-step process.
To make payments more accessible, WhatsApp has added a dedicated ₹ icon on the home screen. This shortcut takes users directly to the payments section, where they can not only recharge mobile numbers but also access UPI services and other utilities. The same icon is also available within individual chat windows, allowing users to send money while conversing.
Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India, said the move reflects WhatsApp’s growing role in everyday digital activities. “In India, WhatsApp is where people connect with friends and family—and increasingly, where they complete everyday essential tasks. By bringing recharges directly into WhatsApp, we are making it easier for people to stay connected without switching between multiple apps. This is part of our effort to build a more unified, simple, and reliable experience,” he said.
Tap the ₹ icon on the home screen
Select “Mobile Prepaid Recharge”
Choose the number (self or others)
Confirm the telecom operator
Pick a plan
Select a payment method (UPI, debit card, or credit card)
Complete the payment
The update builds on WhatsApp’s expanding utility in India, where users already rely on the platform for services such as bill payments, metro ticket bookings, and access to government chatbots. By adding mobile recharges, WhatsApp is further positioning itself as a one-stop destination for everyday digital needs.