WhatsApp introduces prepaid mobile recharge option within the app 

The update builds on WhatsApp’s expanding utility in India, where users already rely on the platform for services such as bill payments, metro ticket bookings, and access to government chatbots(File Photo)

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users in India to make prepaid mobile recharges directly within the app. The rollout, powered by PayU, is being implemented in phases across Android and iOS, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.

With this update, users can recharge their own numbers or those of friends and family in just a few steps. The feature supports prepaid connections from major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Users can browse available plans, select one, and complete the transaction without leaving the app, streamlining what is typically a multi-step process.

To make payments more accessible, WhatsApp has added a dedicated ₹ icon on the home screen. This shortcut takes users directly to the payments section, where they can not only recharge mobile numbers but also access UPI services and other utilities. The same icon is also available within individual chat windows, allowing users to send money while conversing.