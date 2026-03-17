WhatsApp introduces ‘guest chats’ on Android, iOS and web versions

The feature has been rolled out for testing by a limited number of users. From the limited number of users testing the feature, it is evident that the company is developing it to make the application more flexible. (Image Source: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will make it easier for people to converse with those who are not using the platform. The company has begun testing the feature, known as guest chats. The feature has been rolled out for testing by a limited number of users across Android, iOS, and the web version of the application.

Guest chats enable WhatsApp users to send messages to people who do not use the application. Instead of asking the person to download the application, the user can simply send a link that allows the person to chat using a web browser.

The feature has been rolled out for testing by a limited number of users. From the limited number of users testing the feature, it is evident that the company is developing it to make the application more flexible.