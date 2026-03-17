WhatsApp introduces ‘guest chats’ on Android, iOS and web versions

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will make it easier for people to converse with those who are not using the platform. The company has begun testing the feature, known as guest chats. The feature has been rolled out for testing by a limited number of users across Android, iOS, and the web version of the application.
Guest chats enable WhatsApp users to send messages to people who do not use the application. Instead of asking the person to download the application, the user can simply send a link that allows the person to chat using a web browser.
The feature has been rolled out for testing by a limited number of users. From the limited number of users testing the feature, it is evident that the company is developing it to make the application more flexible.
The guest chat feature allows application users to invite people who do not use the application by generating an invite link. The feature is located in the “Invite a friend” option or near the contact list. If they choose the guest option, the chat opens in a browser using WhatsApp Web, whether on a phone or a desktop.
The guest is then asked to enter a name and can start messaging right away. WhatsApp indicates these conversations with a label that reads “Guest”, so users know they are communicating with someone who is not a registered account holder.
Even though the feature is accessible through a web browser, WhatsApp is committed to providing a private service. The feature is thus protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that only the people involved in the chat can read the messages.
However, the feature is not perfect. Since the people involved in the feature are not verified, there is a risk of the wrong person accessing the link and thus the chat. This is why it is recommended that the link be shared carefully.
The feature is intended for casual conversations. The feature supports only simple text messaging. The feature does not support sending voice notes, images, or videos. The feature does not support group conversations either.
The chat also has an expiration date after a period of inactivity. This period is around 10 days. If the user wants the chat to continue after this time has passed, they will have to create a new invite link. The guest may also not receive notifications. They will have to check the chat manually.
The company has also introduced several features that ensure the user stays in control of the chat. The guest may also be blocked if the user wishes. This is the same as blocking regular contacts. Once the guest has been blocked, they are no longer able to send messages in the chat.
The guest chats feature is still in the testing phase. The company has not given a timeframe for when the feature will be rolled out.