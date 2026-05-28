WhatsApp introduces Channel Status for admins to share 24-hour updates

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature called ‘Channel Status’ that allows channel admins to share temporary updates directly within their channels on Android and iOS. The feature, first spotted in development months ago, is now reaching select users through the latest WhatsApp updates on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to WABetaInfo, Channel Status allows admins to post photos, videos, layouts and text updates directly from the channel interface. The update will expire after 24 hours automatically, so channel followers have enough time to view and interact with it.

The feature is designed to help channel owners quickly share timely announcements or updates without publishing a permanent channel post. Like other channel updates, it can be viewed and shared by anyone who has access to the channel content.