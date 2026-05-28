WhatsApp introduces Channel Status for admins to share 24-hour updates

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature called ‘Channel Status’ that allows channel admins to share temporary updates directly within their channels on Android and iOS. The feature, first spotted in development months ago, is now reaching select users through the latest WhatsApp updates on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
According to WABetaInfo, Channel Status allows admins to post photos, videos, layouts and text updates directly from the channel interface. The update will expire after 24 hours automatically, so channel followers have enough time to view and interact with it.
The feature is designed to help channel owners quickly share timely announcements or updates without publishing a permanent channel post. Like other channel updates, it can be viewed and shared by anyone who has access to the channel content.
The temporary updates will appear in the Status tray within WhatsApp’s updates tab, alongside regular status updates from contacts. This is done so that it is easy for the followers to catch up on the updates shared by the channels they follow without opening them.
To create a Channel Status update, admins can open their channel and tap on the create status option. They can then upload the content, be it a photo or video, add captions, stickers or other edits and publish it. WhatsApp will also allow admins to verify which channel the update will be published to or switch channels before posting, although only one channel can be selected at a time.
WhatsApp is also introducing interaction options for followers viewing these updates. Users can react with likes or share the update on their own status or send it to their contacts. For followers to identify the status, a ‘Channel Status’ label will appear at the top of the interface to distinguish these updates from regular status updates shared by their contacts.
The feature is currently rolling out gradually and remains limited to select users on both iOS and Android. WhatsApp is expected to expand availability to more users over the coming weeks.
The rollout comes as WhatsApp continues to add new tools to Channels. Its one-to-many feature launched to help creators, businesses and organisations communicate with followers more efficiently.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)