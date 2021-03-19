scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
WhatsApp, Instagram down: Users unable to send or receive messages

WhatsApp and Instagram down: According to popular downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 10:40 PM.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 19, 2021 11:36:10 pm
Some users also reported that they failed to even log in to WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage in India and worldwide Friday night. Users were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also reported that they failed to even log in to WhatsApp Web.

According to popular downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 10:40 PM. It also said that all Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not functional globally.

More details awaited.

