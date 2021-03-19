WhatsApp, Instagram down: Users unable to send or receive messages

Some users also reported that they failed to even log in to WhatsApp Web. (File photo)

WhatsApp and Instagram suffered an outage in India and worldwide Friday night. Users were unable to send or receive messages. Some users also reported that they failed to even log in to WhatsApp Web. According to popular downtime reporting service “Downdetector”, the issue started around 10:40 PM. It also said that all Facebook-owned apps – Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram – were not functional globally. More details awaited.

