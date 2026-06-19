WhatsApp testing in-app backup management feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing new tools that could help Android users manage and remove old chat backups more easily. (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that could give Android users greater control over their chat backups and storage usage, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature is currently under development and has not yet been made available to beta testers.

The reported update comes as WhatsApp continues to expand its backup infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company was said to be testing its own cloud backup service as an alternative to Google Drive, allowing users to choose where their chat history is stored. The proposed service could offer up to 2 GB of free storage, alongside a paid storage tier, although WhatsApp has not officially announced these plans.