WhatsApp testing in-app backup management feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp may soon offer more visibility into stored chat backups on Android, complementing Google's recently added backup management options within device settings.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 04:43 PM IST
(Image: WABetaInfo)WhatsApp is reportedly developing new tools that could help Android users manage and remove old chat backups more easily. (Image: WABetaInfo)
Make us preferred source on Google

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that could give Android users greater control over their chat backups and storage usage, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature is currently under development and has not yet been made available to beta testers.

The reported update comes as WhatsApp continues to expand its backup infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company was said to be testing its own cloud backup service as an alternative to Google Drive, allowing users to choose where their chat history is stored. The proposed service could offer up to 2 GB of free storage, alongside a paid storage tier, although WhatsApp has not officially announced these plans.

Meanwhile, the latest development focuses on improving the management of existing backups on Android. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a dedicated backup management section within the app that would provide users with greater visibility into stored backups and allow them to remove outdated or duplicate copies that may be occupying storage space.

Also Read | ChatGPT found generating disturbing images from a simple prompt, raising AI safety concerns

Currently, WhatsApp stores Android chat backups on Google Drive, with the data excluding a user’s Google account storage quota. Users can choose between manual backups or automated schedules, while restoration requires the same phone number and Google account used during the backup process.

The reported feature arrives alongside recent changes introduced by Google on June 15,  where Google added a new option that allows Android users to manage WhatsApp backups directly through device settings. The move creates a system-level entry point or backup controls without requiring users to open the messaging app.

Also Read | Adobe expands Firefly with AI assistant upgrades, previews new creative AI studio

According to the report, WhatsApp’s upcoming backup management section could integrate with these Android-level controls by providing shortcuts to Google Drive storage management and backup settings. This may create a more streamlined experience for users looking to monitor or free up storage used by chat backups.

However, the feature remains under development, and WhatsApp has not shared a timeline for its public release. While Google has already introduced system-level backup controls, the in-app management tools are expected to arrive in a future Android update, the report said.

Story continues below this ad

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments