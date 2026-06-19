WhatsApp testing in-app backup management feature for Android: Report

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that could give Android users greater control over their chat backups and storage usage, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature is currently under development and has not yet been made available to beta testers.
The reported update comes as WhatsApp continues to expand its backup infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company was said to be testing its own cloud backup service as an alternative to Google Drive, allowing users to choose where their chat history is stored. The proposed service could offer up to 2 GB of free storage, alongside a paid storage tier, although WhatsApp has not officially announced these plans.
Meanwhile, the latest development focuses on improving the management of existing backups on Android. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a dedicated backup management section within the app that would provide users with greater visibility into stored backups and allow them to remove outdated or duplicate copies that may be occupying storage space.
Currently, WhatsApp stores Android chat backups on Google Drive, with the data excluding a user’s Google account storage quota. Users can choose between manual backups or automated schedules, while restoration requires the same phone number and Google account used during the backup process.
The reported feature arrives alongside recent changes introduced by Google on June 15, where Google added a new option that allows Android users to manage WhatsApp backups directly through device settings. The move creates a system-level entry point or backup controls without requiring users to open the messaging app.
According to the report, WhatsApp’s upcoming backup management section could integrate with these Android-level controls by providing shortcuts to Google Drive storage management and backup settings. This may create a more streamlined experience for users looking to monitor or free up storage used by chat backups.
However, the feature remains under development, and WhatsApp has not shared a timeline for its public release. While Google has already introduced system-level backup controls, the in-app management tools are expected to arrive in a future Android update, the report said.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)