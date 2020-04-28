WhatsApp takes on Zoom; extends group call limit to eight in India

WhatsApp’s updated group voice, video call limit now available in India (Image source: WhatsApp) WhatsApp’s updated group voice, video call limit now available in India (Image source: WhatsApp)

Last week Facebook announced some new features for all its platforms including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Of late, the social media giant has been adding some interesting new features to WhatsApp such as limit frequently forwarded messages, coronaivirus helpline support and many more with the aim to deliver an improved experience to the users. The latest addition to the list is the extended group video and voice call limit.

WhatsApp doubles its group call limit from four to eight. The new group call update is now rolling out in India. The feature will be available globally.

The latest WhatsApp version 2.20.50 for iOS brings the updated group call limit to the users. Notably, in India, the update is currently rolling out to iOS users only. Android users should also get the update soon. All iOS users must head over to the App store and first, update the WhatsApp app to enjoy having a group call with eight friends or family members at the same time.

At the time of announcing the extended limit, Facebook has said that the update will be available for all “next week”. It is fair to say that Android users should also get the latest group call update this week. The new iOS WhatsApp update also brings some visual improvements for iOS 13 users including the updated message action menu.

How to group call eight friends on WhatsApp

With this update, WhatsApp is clearly competing with other group calling apps such as — Zoom, Hosueparty, Skype and among others. Group calling platforms — especially the ones that support video calls are in demand right now given people are unable to step out of home and meet friends and family. WhatsApp grabs the opportunity and extends the call limit to eight from the previous limit of four.

To group video calls, eight friends, at a time using WhatsApp first update the messaging app, then open it. Users can either make a group call from a WhatsApp group or select contacts individually.

To make group calls from an existing WhatsApp group just click on the ‘call’ option at the top right corner of the screen first and then select the contacts to be included in the call. With the new update, users can select up to eight contacts. Then click on the call option. Notably, ensure all contacts involved in the group have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp to enjoy the extended group call limit.

Users can also select contacts individually and then have a group call. For this, users will click on the call log option, then on the ‘call’ icon at the top of the screen and add contacts. With the new update, users can add up to eight contacts.

Contacts added in a group video or voice call can leave the call anytime they want. Just as messages WhatsApp group calls — both video and voice — are end-too-end encrypted.

