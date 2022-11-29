scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolls out contact cards sharing feature on Windows beta

The WhatsApp for Windows app will soon let users share contact cards with others, which the recipients can easily add to their address book.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp new feature, WhatsApp share contactsWhatsApp recently rolled out the screen lock feature to the desktop version of the app. (Express photo)

WhatsApp recently added a dedicated calls tab and a screen lock feature on the beta version of the desktop app. Now, it looks like the developers are rolling out another functionality that will let users share contact cards on the Windows version of the app.

However, this feature is currently only available to those on WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0, which can be downloaded from Microsoft Store. To access the feature, all you need to do is head over to a chat and click on the file attachment icon that is located on the left of the area where you type.

If the feature is available for you, you will see an option that says ‘Contact’ alongside the file, drawing and poll options. After clicking on the ‘Contact’ option, you will see a window that says ‘Share contact’. Here you can search for the contact you want to share from your list of contacts.

This is really handy since the other person can easily add the shared contact to their address book. Keep in mind that those who are unable to see the newly added feature might have to wait a few more days since the developers are gradually rolling out the feature.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 03:31:54 pm
