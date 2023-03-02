WhatsApp for Windows gets call link feature that lets users quickly add others on a call

The native WhatsApp Windows app, available on the Microsoft App Store is now getting a new feature that lets users share call links with others. A recent report by WABetaInfo suggests that the feature is currently available on the official beta channel and will be rolling out to users in the coming days.

WhatsApp’s new call link feature will let users share a link to the call, similar to how a link for a Google Meet call works and allow anyone with that link to join the conversation. The functionality can be accessed by opening the calls tab section of the app and lets you choose the type of call (audio or video). Users can also copy the link for quick sharing with other contacts.

Also Read | 3 ways you can chat with people on WhatsApp without adding them to your contacts

Like Google Meet, WhatsApp generates a unique URL every time you create a new call link, so users need not worry about random people joining the call. It can also be useful if you want to call someone without adding them to your contacts. The new call link feature is currently available to beta users on WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.1.0. In case you are unable to update the app for the above-mentioned version, you might have to wait a few more days to use the feature.

Ever since the start of 2023, WhatsApp developers have rolled out several new features like the ability to schedule group calls, picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS, a kept message feature, and a brand new macOS app amongst other things.