WhatsApp finally rolls out usernames to boost privacy; here is how to check if you have it

After years of speculation, testing, and gradual development, WhatsApp has started rolling out its long-awaited username feature. The update has begun rolling out to some select few users in a phased manner.
Clues regarding the arrival of the username on WhatsApp first became apparent in 2023 after multiple leaks had emerged on the app’s test version. Since then, WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta, has continued to work on perfecting the username feature, with reports indicating that 2025 became an important year in the process.
The long wait, in particular, was attributed to WhatsApp wanting to maintain the stability of its application while implementing the new feature.
Now, the feature is finally entering what many are calling its “final stretch,” with early access already reaching some users.
Users who want to see if the feature is available can open WhatsApp and go to the Settings menu. If enabled, a new ‘Username’ section will appear.
Here, they can create a username unique to them. Moreover, users will also have an option to choose a username similar to what they already use on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which also belong to Meta.
This will make it possible for them to provide a username instead of their telephone number, allowing them to maintain privacy.
There are certain criteria to which a WhatsApp username must adhere. It should not start with “www.” and must contain at least one alphabet. The allowed symbols include: lower-case alphabets (a-z), numbers (0-9), periods, and underscores. A username should not end with extensions like “.com” or “.net”. Further, a username should neither start nor end with a period. A username on WhatsApp should consist of a minimum of three to a maximum of 30 characters.
The introduction of usernames will impact interactions among users of WhatsApp, as some users will not want to reveal their telephone numbers.
This new feature is available only to a few individuals, but a broader implementation is anticipated soon.