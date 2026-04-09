WhatsApp finally rolls out usernames to boost privacy; here is how to check if you have it

This will make it possible for them to provide a username instead of their telephone number, allowing them to maintain privacy.(File Photo)

After years of speculation, testing, and gradual development, WhatsApp has started rolling out its long-awaited username feature. The update has begun rolling out to some select few users in a phased manner.

Clues regarding the arrival of the username on WhatsApp first became apparent in 2023 after multiple leaks had emerged on the app’s test version. Since then, WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Meta, has continued to work on perfecting the username feature, with reports indicating that 2025 became an important year in the process.

The long wait, in particular, was attributed to WhatsApp wanting to maintain the stability of its application while implementing the new feature.