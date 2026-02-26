Planning a Holi party? These 3 WhatsApp features can save you from group chat chaos

WhatsApp, one of the most used instant messaging apps in the world, has a ton of features that can help you manage your plans and chats with friends and family this Holi. If you use the Meta-owned messaging app to stay in touch with others, here’s how to use it to make this Holi more vibrant.

Use Group chat features for planning

Coordinating Holi plans in a group can be tiresome and overwhelming at times, as people may send a ton of texts that bury important things.

Instead of back-and-forth messages, users can simply record what they want to say by starting a Voice chat and letting everyone jump when they are free. The feature is really handy for things like making decisions without any ringing interruptions or missed calls.