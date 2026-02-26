Planning a Holi party? These 3 WhatsApp features can save you from group chat chaos

WhatsApp, one of the most used instant messaging apps in the world, has a ton of features that can help you manage your plans and chats with friends and family this Holi. If you use the Meta-owned messaging app to stay in touch with others, here’s how to use it to make this Holi more vibrant.
Coordinating Holi plans in a group can be tiresome and overwhelming at times, as people may send a ton of texts that bury important things.
Instead of back-and-forth messages, users can simply record what they want to say by starting a Voice chat and letting everyone jump when they are free. The feature is really handy for things like making decisions without any ringing interruptions or missed calls.
Another way WhatsApp can simplify your Holi planning is by using member tags to specify each person’s role in the party, sending Text Sticker and setting up Event Reminders.
Last year, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that allows users to add up to 60 seconds of music to their status update. The company says the feature is useful if you want to share things like your Holi look, slow-mo colour bursts, or water balloon throws with background music.
Users can also use the Layout feature to show their six best photos and turn an existing image into a Photo Sticker.
WhatsApp also lets users schedule video calls, which is really useful if you want everyone in a group to join the call whenever they are free. To use the new feature, simply tap on the + icon in the Calls tab, and you are good to go.