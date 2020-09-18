WhatsApp features coming soon: Fingerprint access for web, and more

Here we list five WhatsApp features that may come soon in its stable update.

WhatsApp releases new features almost every other day. And this is surely not going to stop anytime soon as the messaging platform is preparing to bring new features for its users. Some of the latest rumours suggest that WhatsApp for Web will soon get fingerprint-based access. This will allow WhatsApp Web users to keep their chats secure from others. This feature is already available for app users.

The Facebook-owned app is also slated to receive some new updates in the recent future making the user experience much more dynamic and easier in communication and chatting. As per some rumours, WhatsApp may release its new beta version to select registered users to try and test several inducted features.

Here we list five WhatsApp features that may come soon in its stable update.

* In its upcoming update, WhatsApp may soon bring the feature of different ringtones for group calls. This will easily help users to distinguish between individual calls and Group calls.

* Earlier WhatsApp doodles were used to be available only in its desktop or web version but with this future update, the messaging app may introduce background doodles for the android version as well.

* The app may soon bring a new improved UI for calls. The call button will move to a bottom position whereas the lower portion of the call user-interface will include an info button, audio button, video button consisting of the camera button and messaging button.

* The next update will also provide fun to users by giving a more animated version of stickers. It will bring multiple loops to animated stickers in turn more engaging and enhanced experience for users.

* While for the business account, soon the WhatsApp may add shortcut access to the catalogue feature which shows the portfolio instantly. It will also provide a new call button in the app in addition to the expansion of the feature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.