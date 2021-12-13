WhatsApp enrolls new privacy measures to stop stalkers from monitoring last seen details: Report

WhatsApp has enabled new privacy measures, preventing unknown contacts from stalking a user’s last seen and online status. While the messaging app already gives users the option to hide their last seen and online details but there are certain third party apps that can still monitor your activities and the new privacy measures aims to prevent them.

According to an emailed response to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp customer support explained that the company has implemented “a measure to improve privacy and security on the platform that will make it harder for people that users haven’t chatted with and don’t know to see their last seen and online presence.”

It should be noted that several apps on the Google Play Store are able to log the last seen and monitor your online activities. People use these apps to stalk other WhatsApp users, so they know when other people were online.

Read more | WhatsApp Disappearing Messages FAQ: All you need to know about the new feature

“Thanks to the latest improvements to protect users, WhatsApp doesn’t show up the last seen and the online status if you have never chatted with another WhatsApp account. Since those third-party apps don’t have an active chat with you, they cannot see when you are online,” a report by WABeta Info read.

Separately, WhatsApp is set to get more flexibility in its visibility features. This will allow WhatsApp users to display elements like their last seen to all contacts except specific contacts allowing more fine controls.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature will be coming to WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android users, before being carried to the app’s stable version. Those on this beta version can find the new visibility page by navigating to Privacy Settings and selecting the new ‘My Contacts Except…’ option.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp now offers another feature that will come in handy for those who want more privacy. The new feature works by allowing users to set a default timer for all messages, which can now disappear within 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days after they’re sent.