WhatsApp introduces status report feature for desktop beta users

The meta-owned cross-platform instant messaging platform continues to add new features. With the latest beta release, WhatsApp desktop users now have the option to report status that might have obscene, hurtful or any other type of content that violates WhatsApp regulations.

Wabetainfo reports that users with the latest WhatsApp desktop beta access will now be able to report WhatsApp status, and this feature will soon be available for WhatsApp desktop beta users.

When one reports a WhatsApp status, the team at WhatsApp will take a look at it to understand if it is really violating WhatsApp policy by hurting a sentiment of someone or a community. In the coming days, the feature is also expected to be made available for both Android and iOS devices.

This feature comes right after the option to report messages, where, WhatsApp will gain access to the last five messages. Do note that, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp, as only those five messages will be shared to WhatsApp, which are also end-to-end encrypted.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of when this feature will be made available for stable WhatsApp desktop users. Given the feature is already available for beta users, we can expect the same to be available for everyone in early 2023.

If you are interested in testing out this feature, you can sign-up for WhatsApp beta test program and get the latest beta build of WhatsApp desktop. Similarly, you can also test all the latest WhatsApp beta features on Android and iOS devices.