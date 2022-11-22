WhatsApp desktop beta gets a screen lock feature to improve user security

WhatsApp recently added a new feature that enabled desktop users to forward a multimedia file with a caption. The Meta-owned cross-platform instant messaging app has now introduced another new feature to its desktop beta users, allowing them to set a password on WhatsApp desktop, reports wabetainfo.

From a security standpoint, this is a great move from WhatsApp, which allows users to protect their WhatsApp desktops, especially for those who might share their computers with others. Do note that, the same feature was made available for Android and iOS back in 2019. As of now, the feature is only available for desktop beta users, and it is expected to roll out to everyone in the coming days.

How to use the screen lock feature on WhatsApp Desktop?

Users can enable the screen lock feature on the WhatsApp desktop from the setting menu. Do note that, this is an optional feature and one needs to activate it manually to secure WhatsApp desktop. The feature will be available for both Windows and Mac users.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: How to send football World Cup stickers on WhatsApp

Each time a user opens WhatsApp desktop, they need to enter a password to access the same. The report also claims that the password securing the WhatsApp desktop will be locally stored on the device. However, if you happen to forget the password, then you need to log out of WhatsApp desktop and log into it by scanning the QR code from your smartphone that has WhatsApp.

As of now, it is said that users can only protect their WhatsApp desktop using a password, and they won’t be able to use biometric authentication. However, wabetainfo claims that the company might even allow users to authenticate WhatsApp web using Touch ID on MacBooks.