WhatsApp Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora quits company

WhatsApp’s chief business officer Neeraj Arora has quit the company. Arora announced the news on his Twitter and Facebook handle as well. He had been associated with WhatsApp for the last seven years. In his Facebook post, Arora wrote, “Time flies for sure but not memories. It is hard to believe that it has been seven years since Jan and Brian got me onboard at WhatsApp, and it has been one hell of a ride!”

Advertising

Arora said that it was time for him to move on from WhatsApp, and he was proud of how the app continues to “touch people in so many different ways every day.”

“I’ve been blessed to work with a small set of talented people and see how maniacal focus can create something magical which is loved by billions of people…I am confident that WhatsApp will continue to be the simple, secure & trusted communication product for years to come,” he added.

The WhatApp executive did not outline his next venture. He said in his post that he plans to take time off and spend some more time with his family.

Advertising

“I am deeply indebted to Jan and Brian, who entrusted me to be their business companion for so many years and I am thankful to each one of you who has supported me along the way and made this exciting journey possible,” he wrote.

WhatsApp co-founders Brian Acton and Jan Koum both quit the company this year. It was reported that neither departed on good terms with Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg. Facebook bought WhatsApp back in 2014, for nearly $22 billion.

It was reported that both founders had clashed with Facebook over future business models for WhatsApp as well as disputes over the end-to-end encryption. Both Acton and Koum were strictly anti-advertisement when it came to WhatsApp, which is a sharp contrast to Facebook’s own business model.

When the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, Brian Acton had even tweeted that it was time to delete Facebook. It has been reported that WhatsApp is now testing advertisements in the Stories feature, which is similar to how Instagram offers.