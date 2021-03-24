WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk crosses 30 million users in India

The government’s official chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk on popular messaging platform WhatsApp has crossed 30 million users in India since its launch last year. One of the largest API-based helplines on WhatsApp was launched to tackle the spread of misinformation in the country related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Powered by Haptik’s Conversational AI solutions, the chatbot is available in Hindi and English languages.

On the first anniversary of MyGov Corona Helpdesk, a virtual session was held on March 23. It was revealed that the chatbot has processed over 45 million conversations on WhatsApp in the country since its launch including over 67 million messages sent.

Those looking for answers to their queries can simply save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on their devices and start the chat by messaging ‘Hi’. The chatbot would then either choose from the list of frequently asked questions or type in their own query. The answer was given in the form of a video, infographic, or text.

“Over the last year, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, an AI enabled Chatbot has been a path breaking technological solution that has helped millions of citizens by providing timely updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. The right communication strategy combined with innovative technology has been integral to deal with the pandemic, and it has been one of the endeavours of Digital India and its initiative, MyGov to become the bridge between Citizens and Government and ensure dissemination of authentic information, curb rumours, myths and misinformation. Through its one year journey, MyGov Corona Helpdesk has evolved into a vaccination interactive system and is also giving key information about Co-WIN,”MyGov and Digital India CEO Abhishek Singh said.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in India is currently underway. Till March 31, senior citizens (above 60 years) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities are getting vaccinated. From April 1, citizens above 45 years of age without comorbidities will be eligible for vaccination as well.