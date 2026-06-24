WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart steps down: From encryption battles to ads, key moments of his leadership

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart is stepping down and will be succeeded by Kunal Shah, the founder of Indian fintech platform Cred. Shah is expected to take over the reins of the popular instant messaging platform as early as this week while Cathcart is set to transition to a new role focused on building consumer applications and products using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The change of guard comes as WhatsApp parent Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook, announced on Monday, June 22, that it will invest around $900 million (approx. Rs 8,550 crore) in Cred. Besides tapping Shah to head WhatsApp, Meta will also own an estimated 20 per cent stake in the app that rewards users for timely payment of credit card bills.

Meta’s announcement has sparked considerable buzz, given its unexpected nature and the fact that an Indian fintech entrepreneur will now lead WhatsApp, which counts India as its largest market globally with more than 500 million users.

Since Meta (then-Facebook) acquired WhatsApp in 2014, the platform has become one of the most strategically important assets for the social media giant. While it is yet to emerge as a major revenue driver, WhatsApp’s scale and engagement have expanded Meta’s global reach, particularly in high growth markets like India. Much of that rise has taken place under Cathcart’s leadership.

“Will Cathcart has announced that he is stepping down as the head of WhatsApp after seven years leading the app. He has been one of Meta’s most effective leaders, helping bring WhatsApp to over three billion people and championing privacy for our community. I am very grateful for his partnership and contributions over these years,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook.

“WhatsApp is in the strongest position it has ever been, and that felt like the right moment to step back. I am very proud of what we have built. We scaled end-to-end encrypted messaging to more than three billion people and brought it to group chats, companion devices, and new surfaces, while defending people’s right to private conversations across the globe,” Cathcart wrote, adding that it was the right moment to step back.

Here’s a closer look at WhatsApp’s outgoing CEO and the key moments that defined his tenure.

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Who is Will Cathcart?

Cathcart graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Economics. He initially worked at Google, where he focused on developing anti-spam tools across its services including Gmail.

In 2010, Cathcart joined Meta (then known as Facebook) to work on a range of product initiatives, including leading development for the Facebook News Feed and introducing advertising into the feed and on mobile, according to the company. He was among the first 50 product managers at the company, a key group at Facebook.

From there, Cathcart gradually worked his way up. In 2018, he was promoted to a vice president (VP) role, where he oversaw development and strategy for key products including Video, Groups, Marketplace, News Feed, and Stories. A year later, he was elevated to the head of WhatsApp after Chris Daniels left the company.

WhatsApp under Cathcart

Cathcart is credited with leading WhatsApp through several growth phases, expanding the end-to-end encrypted messaging platform from over 100 million in the United States to more than three billion users worldwide.

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WhatsApp continued to evolve under his watch, adding features aimed at turning the app into more than a messaging service. This includes Communities to better organise group discussions, Channels for one-way broadcasts from content creators and organisations, and more recently, a slew of integrated Meta AI features.

In his position as CEO, Cathcart was also a strong voice for end-to-end encryption and user privacy. He also opposed governments seeking encryption backdoors and led WhatsApp’s efforts to pursue legal action against spyware companies such as NSO Group, the Israeli firm behind Pegasus.