WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah shares plan to simplify app, bring in more AI features

WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah is looking to make the popular instant messaging platform less cluttered and easier to use while taking greater advantage of AI.

In a long post on X on Tuesday, November 10, Shah hinted at WhatsApp’s broader shift toward a simpler, more intuitive, and AI-powered user experience, which includes making voice notes, groups, stickers, and video calls “more expressive.” WhatsApp users currently send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on the platform every day, Shah revealed.

He also mentioned that the Meta-owned platform will use AI to surface important information to users. While WhatsApp already offers users in-app access to Meta AI assistant, which can be used to summarise messages and create drafts, it remains to be seen whether Meta’s widely popular Muse AI agent will more directly be integrated into the platform.

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Shah’s note comes roughly five months after he took over as the new head of WhatsApp, succeeding Will Cathcart, who led the platform for nearly seven years. The founder of Indian fintech firm CRED and a well-known entrepreneur, Shah’s appointment as CEO initially came as a surprise, but signalled WhatsApp’s ambition to evolve beyond messaging into a unified platform for commerce, payments, AI assistants, and business services.

In his note, Shah hints at more partnerships with payment companies and telecom providers to enable bill payment, loans, and eSIM purchases.

I am nearly 4+ Months In WhatsApp I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a “that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start. Like any language, the people who use it shape it. They don’t wait for permission. They find new things to say, and new ways to say them. Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they’re using the app and communicating in the world. I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that’s what we’ll build. First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone’s voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they’re safe is the whole point. People send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We’ll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing. Second, we want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message. Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We’re working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it. Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter. None of this works without trust. WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. Trust takes years to earn and a moment to lose, and I don’t take that lightly. Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we’ve had for years aren’t changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. This and our quality bar stays the same.

What happens inside WhatsApp only matters for what it makes possible outside it: more time together, stronger communities, and fewer barriers between people and the lives they want to live. Onwards. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 10, 2026

WhatsApp serves over three billion users worldwide, and more than 500 million in India. It is among the most commonly used online services in the country, and serves a broad range of purposes, from personal messaging to business communication. However, alongside its growth over the years, WhatsApp has consistently rolled out new features such as communities, channels, stories and business features, which has made the user experience complex and hard to navigate.

“Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they’re using the app and communicating in the world […] I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users need and want from us and, and what I heard is simple: Help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp,” Shah said.

Major changes coming to WhatsApp

-Expressive Voice Notes: “First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone’s voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they’re safe is the whole point. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We’ll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing,” Shah said.

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-Task completion: “Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We’re working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it,” he said.

-AI for efficiency: To make the user experience on WhatsApp more efficient, Shah said it is working on features where AI tools will “quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment.” “The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter,” he added.

Shah reiterated WhatsApp’s commitment to ensuring user privacy and suggested that the planned changes will not affect end-to-end encryption or other security measures.

“Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we’ve had for years aren’t changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. That isn’t changing, and neither is our quality bar,” he said.