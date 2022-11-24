scorecardresearch
WhatsApp Calls on desktops set to finally get a dedicated tab

WhatsApp calls were available on the Windows and Mac versions of the platform, but the experience wasn't the same and features like call logs were missing.

A new beta update brings WhatsApp call logs on desktops and laptops for the first time.

WhatsApp’s messaging features need no introduction. They’re used by millions across the world and support for linked devices have made WhatsApp’s chat features accessible to more people than ever. However, the app’s calling features haven’t had the same ease-of-access. That could change soon.

A new report by WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp’s desktop clients may soon get a dedicated ‘Calls’ tab. Similar to how the ‘Calls’ tab works on the mobile app, the tab will offer access to call logs as well as an easier way to get to frequent contacts quickly.

While support for calling has been present on the desktop clients for a while, a dedicated tab like the one used on the mobile apps has been missing. The new addition, which is still in beta, fixes that.

WhatsApp for Desktop Beta users who have upgraded to version 2.2240.1.0 should get the ‘Calls’ tab with the update. However, it remains to be seen when the feature will come to stable users. This could take anywhere between weeks and months.

In other news, the WhatsApp app for smartphones recently got the much-awaited support for the Communities feature. The organisational feature helps admins handle multiple groups in a much more efficient way and makes announcements more convenient.

