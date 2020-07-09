WhatsApp will let businesses connect with QR codes, share catalogues

WhatsApp will support QR codes from within WhatsApp (home camera) or outside WhatsApp with a third party QR reader. WhatsApp will support QR codes from within WhatsApp (home camera) or outside WhatsApp with a third party QR reader.

With more than 50 million business app users, WhatsApp has started giving these firms the ability to initiate a conversation with QR codes and also enabled sharing for catalogues. WhatsApp Business app has over 15 million monthly users in India.

“We are always looking for easier ways to help small businesses connect with their customers and grow their business. We want to create products that help small businesses get discovered and find new customers which is especially important, during and post-pandemic,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told indianexpress.com. “We continue to work on tools that digitally-enable businesses across India, empowering them to effectively connect with their customers and access newer markets.”

Businesses will be able to use the QR code as a digital front door with customers scanning it on the shop front or elsewhere to connect with the firm via the WhatsApp Business app. The spokesperson said online businesses have the option to add the QR code to their website, product packaging, receipts etc.

The catalogue sharing feature will “make it easier for people to discover products”, said a WhatsApp note, adding that now catalogues and individual items will be available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. Users will just need to copy the link and share wherever needed. The company said 3 million users in India view a business catalogue on WhatsApp each month.

As companies across the world slowly ease back into their daily routines, affected for months because of the pandemic-induced lockdown, WhatsApp is also offering ‘Open for Business’ sticker packs “to help people and businesses stay connected, say thanks and get business done”. These will be available to the entire WhatsApp user base of over 2 billion as well. The pack will have over 20 new designs curated by the WhatsApp designers.

