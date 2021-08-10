scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
WhatsApp’s latest beta update fixes scrolling bug in Android smartphones

WhatsApp has just released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program which looks to fix some issues which were introduced as part of an earlier update. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
Updated: August 10, 2021 4:06:52 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp deleted messages, read deleted messages ,The update brings the WhatsApp beta version up to 2.21.17.1 (Image source: Express Photo)

WhatsApp has just released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program which looks to fix some issues which were introduced as part of an earlier update. The update brings the WhatsApp beta version up to 2.21.17.1.

As per a report by WABetInfo, WhatsApp had earlier released an update that introduced a bug that did not allow users to scroll through their chat. The bug has been reported by many users on online platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

WhatsApp’s new update looks to fix the issue. The update is said to restore the scrolling functionally. The update is available for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web.

Additionally, WhatsApp recently rolled out a limited public beta test, which brings multi-device capability to the platform. This will allow users to access the service on their phone and up to four other non-phone devices at the same time.

Users will be able to access their messages on these other devices, even if their main phone’s battery has died as per the company.

This will mark a change from the current setup where the phone remains the primary device for connectivity to continue on other devices. We will have to wait and see when the feature makes its way to all users.

