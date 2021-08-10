WhatsApp’s latest beta update fixes scrolling bug in Android smartphones

WhatsApp has just released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program which looks to fix some issues which were introduced as part of an earlier update. The update brings the WhatsApp beta version up to 2.21.17.1.

As per a report by WABetInfo, WhatsApp had earlier released an update that introduced a bug that did not allow users to scroll through their chat. The bug has been reported by many users on online platforms such as Reddit and Twitter.

Some users are experiencing an issue where older messages aren’t loaded, on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.16.9. https://t.co/ZeypBoTStl — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 5, 2021

WhatsApp’s new update looks to fix the issue. The update is said to restore the scrolling functionally. The update is available for WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web.

Additionally, WhatsApp recently rolled out a limited public beta test, which brings multi-device capability to the platform. This will allow users to access the service on their phone and up to four other non-phone devices at the same time.

Very excited to be launching a beta of our new multi-device capability for @WhatsApp. Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn’t active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption. Learn more: https://t.co/AnFu4Qh6Hd — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 14, 2021

Users will be able to access their messages on these other devices, even if their main phone’s battery has died as per the company.

This will mark a change from the current setup where the phone remains the primary device for connectivity to continue on other devices. We will have to wait and see when the feature makes its way to all users.