WhatsApp announces partnership with JioMart in India for end-to-end shopping experience

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp’s global first shopping partnership with JioMart. Zuckerberg made the announcement on his official Facebook page calling it the “first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp”. Users will able to “buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” he wrote.

In a press statement Jio said the JioMart on WhatsApp feature “will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.”

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said in a press statement, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp.