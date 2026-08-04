WhatsApp puts several user accounts ‘under review’ for 24 hours

It also blocked all the features of the app, prompting several users to flag the issue on social media. (Representational image)

The Instant messaging app WhatsApp Monday put multiple accounts, including those being operated in India, “under review” for 24 hours, news agency PTI reported. It also blocked all the features of the app, prompting several users to flag the issue on social media.

“We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting,” PTI quoted a WhatsApp spokesperson as saying.

The users noticed the disruption around 8 pm IST as they started facing the issue without any prior warning from the messaging app by Meta.