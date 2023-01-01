Lenovo ThinkPhone: What we know about the upcoming business smartphone

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of laptops has maintained its monopoly in the business laptop segment. It now looks like the PC giant s planning to bring the “ThinkPad” brand name to smartphones.

Lenovo was supposed to announce the very first ThinkPhone at the upcoming CES 2023 tech show. However, the device has been leaked by Evleaks ahead of the official announcement along with a few more Think series of products such as Lenovo ThinkTab Extreme, Lenovo SmartPaper, Lenovo MagicBay, and Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPhone: Features, specifications

As per the leak, the Lenovo ThinkPhone looks like a miniature version of the Lenovo ThinkPad with a rugged back panel and a metal frame. The smartphone is said to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm and the phone is expected to feature an FHD+ OLED screen with a higher refresh rate.

The device seems to be slightly on the thicker side, hence, the device might come with a large battery and it could even support fast charging. The ThinkPhone is also expected to offer technologies like an in-display fingerprint sensor, and might even support face unlock.

As we have learned from earlier leaks, the ThinkPhone will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a depth or macro camera. Similarly, the smartphone will have a 16MP selfie camera, possibly with support for high-resolution video recording.

In terms of software experience, the ThinkPhone is likely to ship with almost stock like Android 13 OS. Unlike Motorola’s iteration of stock Android, the Lenovo ThinkPhone is likely to feature additional security features to make it safe and the device is also likely to pack a few features oriented towards business users.