What to Know About California’s Executive Order on AI

California has been a leader in tech lawmaking, and was the first state to pass a law mandating safety and transparency from the biggest AI companies. Newsom, a Democrat, signed the order partly as a message to President Donald Trump, who has been trying to bat down state attempts to regulate AI.

Here’s what’s in his executive order.

Contractor Vetting

Companies vying for government contracts will first have to explain their safety and privacy policies around AI. The state will look carefully at policies on how the companies prevent exploitation of individuals, including the spread of child sexual abuse materials.