What to expect from Microsoft’s fall Surface event next week

When Microsoft’s fall event takes place on Wednesday, October 12, it will likely demonstrate how serious the company is about supporting Windows on ARM. With Apple shifting entirely to ARM-based silicon on its Mac, Microsoft is yet to figure out the future of Windows on ARM-based PCs. We might hear more about Microsoft’s vision for Windows on ARM at the company’s fall product launch next week. Meanwhile, when it comes to new hardware, Microsoft is gearing up to launch multiple new Surface-branded computers including a long-overdue Surface Studio refresh next week. The event will kick off at 7:30 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Microsoft’s website and social media channels. Here is what to expect from Panos Panay and his team.

Surface Pro 9

The star of Wednesday’s event will be the Surface Pro. This year, Microsoft is widely expected to launch the next-generation Surface Pro 9, It’s rumoured that the new model will look identical to last year’s Surface Pro 8 and even include a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt ports. Of course, the internal will be updated with a choice of Intel 12th Generation Core i5 or Core i7 U-series chips and up to 32GB RAM options. The Surface Pro is the gold standard in 2-in-1 computers, and the upcoming Surface Pro 9 will play on the same formula that’s already successful.

The demise of Surface Pro X

Interestingly, it is being said the arrival of the new Surface Pro 9 might end the Surface Pro X line. Windows Central reports that the Surface Pro 9 will be made available in both Intel and ARM options, making the Surface Pro X lineup kind of redundant. The ARM variant would be powered by the Microsoft SQ3, a custom Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor and it’s likely to be the first Surface computer to ship with 5G connectivity. If Microsoft launches an ARM-based variant of the Surface Pro 9, then prices could actually start as low as $899.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 could also debut at the Microsoft event, a sequel to the Surface Laptop 4 debuted in spring 2021. Don’t expect any drastic changes over the last generation model, except both 13-inch and 15-inch variants would ship with 12th-gen Core i5 and i7 processors. There won’t be any AMD Ryzen-powered variants of the Surface Laptop 5. The Surface Laptop has always been positioned as a premium Windows laptop, and its price reflects that. But in that segment, Apple remains the biggest player with the MacBook Air. A price drop on the Surface Laptop 5 might help Microsoft to go head-to-head with the MacBook Air.

Surface Studio 3

One of the most eagerly awaited products we are anticipating at Microsoft’s fall event is the Surface Studio 3, The last version of Surface Studio was released in 2018, so it’s due for a refresh. The second-generation Surface Studio was criticised for its high price and outdated CPU and GPU. Microsoft wouldn’t want to repeat the same mistake with the Surface Studio 3. Based on rumours, the new all-in-one PC will supposedly use the familiar chassis from the first two Studios, including its signature tilting, stylus-friendly 28-inch display. Under the hood, however, we will see updated CPU and GPU.