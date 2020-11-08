What to expect from Apple’s Nov 10 event: ARM Macs, AirPods Studio, and more

Last month, Apple hosted a hardware event that saw the launch of the iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his top deputies will take the stage on Tuesday to announce the first Macs with Arm-based chip at the highly anticipated November 10 event. As previously announced by Apple earlier this year, the tech giant is transitioning the Mac’s CPU from Intel x86 over to its own, ARM-based “Apple Silicon.” Besides new Macs, Apple is also rumoured to launch AirTags and AirPods Studio at the company’s third fall 2020 event, “One more thing.”

The event begins at 11:30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 10. Apple will live stream the event, so you watch it on your phone or laptop.

Apple Silicon Macs

Apple has been using Intel chips inside its Mac computers for 15 long years, but the company is finally ready to switch to A-Series Arm-based processors. This is the same type of processors that power iPhones and iPads. Apple says its goal is to bring the highest level of performance with the lowest power consumption.

The company Apple is planning to start the Arm Mac transition this year, and transition to the entire Mac lineup to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips will take at least 2 years. Apple has been shipping early ARM-based Mac units to developers since the summer. The Developer Transition Kit includes a Mac Mini powered by the A12Z processor. Rumour has it that the first ARM-based Macs will be the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. A 16-inch MacBook Pro with “Apple Silicon” is also in the works, according to Bloomberg.

AirTags concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Twitter) AirTags concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Twitter)

AirTags

But some industry experts believe that Apple could also announce the AirTag accessory that you can attach or slip into a purse or a backpack. The AirTag trackers basically allow you to track their location all thanks to Apple’s U1 chip and the iPhone’s Find My app. The AirTags are rumoured to cost between $69 and $99.

AirPods Studio concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Twitter) AirPods Studio concept. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Twitter)

AirPods Studio

It’s also possible that Apple may use the November 10 event to announce a brand new audio product. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this year that Apple is working on over-ear wireless headphones that would be Apple-branded. With the next-generation AirPods Pro rumoured to launch next year, Apple needs a high-end audio product to keep people hooked into its ecosystem. A premium over-ear headphones would make the product category more competitive with the arrival of Apple. Right now, the high-end over-ear wireless headphones segment is dominated by Bose and Sony. The AirPods Studio, which can be worn either way and feature interchangeable ear pads, will reportedly cost $349.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd