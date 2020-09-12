What to expect from Apple’s September 15 ‘Time Flies’ event?

What to expect from Apple's September 15 event?

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event is set on September 15. Many believe that at this event the iPhone 12 series will be unveiled but that may not be the case and we will need to wait some more time for the next iPhone. Rumours suggest that iPhone 12 series could release October. At next week’s online-only event we expect to witness the launch of the next Apple Watch, iPad, details on iOS 14 and more.

How to watch Apple’s Time Files event?

The special Apple event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to WWDC 2020 event we expect the upcoming Apple event to be pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The live stream of the event can be watched through Apple’s website, the official YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app. The event will begin at 10 a.m PT which is around 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

What to expect from the next Apple event?

At the event, Apple could make announcements around the new iPad, Apple Watch, iOS 14, AirTags, Apple TV, Macbook and more. To start with..

Apple iPad

Apple is expected to announce a new iPad at the event and it is going to get a major redesign. According to several leaks, Apple’s upcoming iPad Air 4 will look a lot like the iPad Pro. The leaks suggest that the iPad Air 4 will feature an edge-to-edge display without a home button. The iPad is said to sport Touch ID built on the side button instead of FaceID. Some rumours also suggest that the 2021 iPhone series will feature TouchID instead of FaceID for security.

Apple Watch 6 series

Apple could also announce Apple Watch Series 6 at the September 15 event. According to leaks and rumours the upcoming Apple Watch will feature blood oxygen level detection and improved electrocardiogram feature. With the Watch Series 6 Apple is expected to drop Force Touch support. As far as the design is concerned Apple Watch Series 6 will likely look similar to Apple Watch Series 5 launched last year. Announced earlier this year at WWDC 2020 event the upcoming Apple Watch will run watchOS 7.

Apple Watch Series 5 (Express Photo) Apple Watch Series 5 (Express Photo)

Cheaper Apple Watch

Alongside the Watch Series 6 Apple is also expected to announce a low-end watch which is said to replace the Watch Series 3 currently available at $199. Not many details are available about the Watch Series 3 right now.

iOS 14 announcements

Apple is also expected to announce new details on iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. The tech giant announced iOS 14, watchOS 7, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 at WWDC 2020 event in June and in the upcoming event it is expected to reveal details of features. iPhone 12 series coming later this year is expected to launch with iOS 14.1 update out-of-the-box. Apple recently released iOS 14 beta 8 to developers and public beta users and is expected to release the stable version of the software soon.

iOS 14 was announced at WWDC 2020. iOS 14 was announced at WWDC 2020.

Apple One Services bundle

Apple is said to be working on a bundle of its subscription services for quite some time. Reports suggest that the tech giant could announce several tiers to the bundle options including a base tier with Apple TV+ and Apple Music and a premium tier with Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage subscription bundled. Apple is expected to announce the One services bundle at the September 15 event. Though, there’s no official word.

New Apple TV

In addition, Apple is expected to announce a new Apple TV and Siri remote at the next week’s event. As per leaks and rumours the upcoming Apple TV will be powered by faster chip for improved gaming performance. The Siri remote is said to come with support for the Find My application which will make it easier for users to locate the remote in case it’s misplaced.

Apple Studio

Apple reportedly has been developing Apple Studio over-ear headphones for quite some time now. Rumours and leaks suggest the Apple Studio will sport features such as head and neck detection, custom equalizer settings, and many more. As far as the pricing is concerned the Apple Studio is expected to cost around $349. At the September 15 event, Apple could finally consider bringing Apple Studio.

