iPhone 13 to iPad mini 6: Here’s what to expect from Apple in the second half of 2021

Apple has had a busy few months, as the company recently debuted a number of new devices in the market, including a colourful new iMac and an updated iPad Pro with 5G and the M1 chip. But the world’s most valuable tech company isn’t done launching new products yet. In fact, what’s about to come in the second half of 2021, can make any Apple fan excited. Of course, the new iPhone 13 series will arrive later this year, but we also expect news on the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, AirPods 3, and maybe even a revamped MacBook Pro with the next-generation Apple Silicon. We take a look at what Apple may have in store for us in the year ahead.

Four new iPhone 13 models…again

It’s pretty safe to bet that Apple will once again launch four new iPhone models in the fall, including the iPhone 13 mini. Although don’t expect a change in the design language, the new iPhones will likely focus on incremental updates. Perhaps the biggest change we expect in the 2021 iPhone lineup will be the always-on mode and support for a 120Hz display. The iPhone 13 will also reportedly support the Wi-Fi 6E standard, delivering the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device. The new devices are also expected to feature improved cameras, with the iPhone 13’s ultra-wide-angle camera to be upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens). It’s also being said that ultra-wide cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature autofocus. Apple might also add an astrophotography mode. All four iPhone 13 will come powered by a faster A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 13 design changes, as rumoured

The notch will be smaller in width

All new iPhone models will be slightly thicker.

The camera arrangement is diagonal on the iPhone 13 and mini variants.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger

A new redesigned iPad mini 6

Rumour has it that Apple will launch a revamped iPad mini 6 model alongside the iPhone 13 at its September event. The iPad mini is the smallest iPad in Apple’s growing tablet lineup. Initially, the iPad mini was quite popular when it first launched. However, its compact form factor was challenged by Apple’s own bigger-sized iPhones. Now, Apple is gearing up to introduce a new iPad mini with an all-screen display and support for Touch ID. Thankfully, not just the design but the internal specifications of the iPad mini 6 will be improved. With the iPad mini 6, Apple is rumoured to get rid of the forehead and chin and cut down the bezels to make it appealing for modern-day consumers. Expect the new iPad mini 6 to have a flat-edge design similar to that of the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The support for Apple Pencil 2 could be added like the rest of the iPad lineup.

Apple may be close to releasing the next-generation Apple Watch model.

A new Apple Watch

When Apple unveils a new Apple Watch model later this year, it might look a bit different from the previous generation models. In fact, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new design would make the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 a lot more appealing. Recent rumours have suggested that the new Apple Watch would have flat-edged sides. Moreover, the chip in the next-generation watch will be smaller, thus allowing Apple to fit in additional sensors – or larger size battery. Apple Watch battery life has more or less remained the same over the years, greater battery life would make the smartwatch slightly better.

The new AirPods 3 will reportedly offer the same features as the AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a shorter stem and interchangeable tips.

AirPods 3 to replace existing entry-level model

AirPods have been a popular product in Apple’s lineup since its launch. Despite the growing competition from cheaper options, AirPods remained the best-selling tws in the segment. A new entry-level model when launched this fall might give people enough reasons to swap their existing AirPods to the next-generation AirPods 3. The new AirPods 3 will reportedly have a design similar to the AirPods Pro, meaning it will feature shorter stems on the new buds. In addition to that, they will come in a new case, again like the AirPods Pro case. Although they won’t have active noise-cancelling, the entry-level buds will still appeal to mainstream consumers.

The upcoming new 14-inch MacBook Pro might match the iPhone 12's signature flat-edged design.

One More Thing…A 14-inch Macbook Pro

Will Apple launch the next-gen MacBook Pro later this year? Well, we are not ruling out the possibility of new MacBook Pros. Both Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in recent months claimed that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are due out this year. The new MacBook Pro models will feature a completely new design, miniLED displays, a powerful new M1X chip with up to 10 cores, and an improved 1080p webcam. They will also have a MagSafe charger, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and more Thunderbolt ports. Apple’s MacBook Pro range is squarely aimed at pro-level consumers.