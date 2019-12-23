What is Wi-Fi calling? How to use it?

Airtel brings Wi-Fi calling service to deliver better voice calling experience to users. Airtel brings Wi-Fi calling service to deliver better voice calling experience to users.

Wi-Fi calling is the buzz word in the Indian telecom industry right now. Airtel has already launched its Wi-Fi calling service in the country (available only in some areas for now), while Reliance Jio is still testing it in some circles and is expected to announce it very soon. Before getting into details like availability of the service and devices compatible for making Wi-Fi calls, let’s first talk about what is Wi-Fi calling?

A simple definition of Wi-Fi calling is voice calls made with the help of a Wi-Fi network. It works similar to normal calls but uses Wi-Fi connection instead of mobile network, which often doesn’t work properly in indoors.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

One of the biggest issues mobile phone users are facing these days as far as mobile networks are concerned is call drop. The incidents of call drop have increased drastically in the last few years.

To combat the issue telecom operators are introducing Wi-Fi calling service. Some have already launched the service while others have started testing it. Wi-Fi calling basically aims at offering an enhanced and seamless voice calling experience to users even when the cellular network is patchy. Since the service uses stable Wi-Fi connections to make calls, incidents of call drops should not happen.

How Wi-Fi calling works?

The Wi-Fi calling service uses high speed internet connection offered by broadband network to allow users make and receive high definition (HD) voice calls. It works similar to WhatsApp calls. Similar to the voice calling apps, Wi-Fi calling allows users to make phone calls, but it doesn’t require them to install an application for it. The service also doesn’t charge the user and consumes very minimal data.

How to use Wi-Fi calling

Users should first check smartphone compatibility by visiting airtel.in/wifi-calling website, then upgrade phone’s operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling. Users should then go to the Settings option on their phone and turn on Wi-Fi Calling option. For better experience, users should keep VoLTE option switched on at all times.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling details

Bharti Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling service earlier this month. Initially, Airtel launched Wi-Fi calling for Delhi NCR users, and now the service has started rolling out to users in Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The telecom operator has confirmed that the Wi-Fi calling service will be gradually rolled out across other states in India.

Users must note that not everyone will be able to users Airtel Wi-Fi calling service. Currently, Airtel Wi-Fi calling is supported by select smartphones including all iPhones starting iPhone 6s, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy On6, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, and OnePlus 7 and 6 series phones.

Airtel has confirmed that it is working with all major smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’. The Wi-Fi calling service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots, confirms the company.

Reliance Jio testing Wi-Fi calling

According to a report coming from TelecomTalk website, Reliance Jio has started testing its Wi-Fi calling service in three circles: Karnataka, Kolkata and Maharashtra. The report suggest that Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service will be compatible with all broadband operator unlike Airtel. Considering the telecom operator has started testing the service already, the rollout is expected to happen very soon. Jio is yet to officially announce its Wi-Fi calling service.

