What is two-factor authentication? How to enable 2FA for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Gmail

Two-Factor Authentication for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Gmail: Facebook has admitted that passwords of millions of users were stored on its internal servers in plain text, readable by its employees. Though the company denies misuse of the passwords, archives of which dates back to 2012, it is recommended that users of Facebook and Instagram change their passwords.

Two-factor authentication across social media platforms is also recommended as well as it adds an extra layer of security. The feature essentially blocks any unauthorized login attempt as it requires a unique code that users receive on their added phone number to log in to account.

The code can be sent via SMS to the user’s registered mobile number, though it is advised to download a third-party authenticator app such as Google Authenticator. Within the app, one add their Gmail, facebook, Instagram, Twitter accounts, codes for will keep refreshing within 30 seconds or so. The two-factor authentication can be disabled anytime.

Two-factor does reduce the risk of hacking as even if hackers get access to the user’s password, it makes it difficult to log in to their account without the code. Here is how to setup two-factor authentication for Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, and Twitter:

How to setup two-factor authentication for Facebook:

• Open Facebook and click on the Settings menu

• Tap Security and Login

• Scroll down to find ‘Use two-factor authentication’ under ‘Setting Up Extra Security’

• Click on ‘get Started’

• One will have the option of either getting code via text message for which users will have to setup their mobile number.

• Another option is to get code authentication apps such as Google Authenticator or Duo Mobile

• Those setting up two-factor authentication on the same device, will need to click on the option, ‘Set up on the same device’. Make sure authentication app is downloaded.

• Users will be directed to their authenticator app, where they should see their Facebook account added.

• Go back to Facebook, click on ‘Next’ and add the latest code. Click on ‘Finish’ when the message that says two-factor authentication is on appears.

• People trying to setup two-factor authentication using a different device will need to open their authenticator app and scan barcode.

How to setup two-factor authentication for Instagram:

• Users will need to click on gear icon on top right on their profile, click on Setting and then Privacy and Security.

• Next, tap on two-factor authentication and choose whether to get security code via text message or authenticator app.

• In case of text message, Instagram app will ask users to add a phone number to their account.

• After, users add their phone number, they will get a security code each time they log in to your Instagram account.

• People who choose authenticator app option will be directed to their authenticator app where they should see their Instagram account added.

• Go back to Instagram, click on Next and enter the latest code from authenticator app to setup two-factor authentication.

• Users will also get a set of recovery codes that are needed in case they change their phone.

How to setup two-factor authentication for Gmail:

• Users can head to https://www.google.com/intl/en/landing/2step/ website and sign in with the Google Account which they want to secure.

• Click on “Get Started” and users will be prompted to set up their mobile phone.

• Enter a mobile number after which they will need to get it verified by either a one-time password (OTP) or a voice call.

• Once your number is verified, users will be asked to turn on two-factor authentication.

• From here, one can scroll down to setup authenticator app by scanning barcode. Enter the latest code from authenticator app to complete the process.

How to setup two-factor authentication for Twitter:

• Click on profile icon on Twitter account and then click ‘Settings and privacy’.

• Tap on ‘Accounts’ tab and ‘Security’.

• Next, users will need to click on ‘Login verification’ button.

• Under ‘Verification methods’, choose between ‘text message’, ‘mobile security app’ or ‘security key’.

• For text message, users will need to enter their mobile number to get code via text every time they log in to their Twitter account.

• Once users select the second option, they will be asked to login with their password and click on ‘Set up now’.

• Twitter account will be added to the authenticator app on the user’s phone.

• Go back to twitter, add the latest code from the authenticator app and finally click on ‘Verify’ to setup two-factor authentication via third-party authenticator app.