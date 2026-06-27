What is Slate Auto, and how is its $25,000 electric truck different from other EVs?

The electric vehicle (EV) market has largely focused on premium features, large batteries, and increasingly expensive SUVs. Slate Auto, a US-based startup backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is taking a very different approach. Instead of building another high-tech electric SUV, the company is developing a simple, highly customizable electric pickup truck that starts at $24,950, making it one of the cheapest new EVs announced for the US market.
Slate recently opened pre-orders for the vehicle with a non-refundable $300 deposit, although large-scale production is expected to ramp up only in 2027.
Slate Auto is an American EV startup founded with the goal of making affordable electric vehicles. The company has raised around $1.4 billion from investors, including Bezos’ family office, General Catalyst, and TWG Global.
Rather than competing directly with premium EV makers like Tesla, Rivian or Lucid, Slate wants to serve buyers looking for a practical, low-cost electric vehicle.
The company says its philosophy is similar to that of iconic affordable cars like the Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle, simple vehicles that can be adapted to different customer needs.
One of Slate’s biggest innovations is its modular design. The vehicle starts as a two-seat electric pickup truck, but buyers can later convert it into a five-seat SUV using accessory kits. Unlike conventional vehicles that require factory-built body styles, Slate says the conversion can be carried out either by trained technicians or by owners themselves using instructional videos through its “Slate University” platform. The SUV version starts at $29,950.
Most modern EVs compete by offering more technology, larger batteries, and luxury features. Slate takes the opposite approach.
Extremely affordable
At under $25,000 before destination charges, Slate’s truck costs roughly half the average price of a new vehicle sold in the United States.
Its closest EV rivals include the Chevrolet Bolt, which starts around $29,000, while the Nissan Leaf starts above $30,000.
Minimalist design
Instead of adding expensive technology, Slate has removed many features that have become standard in modern vehicles.
The truck comes with:
Customers can personalise the vehicle with more than 100 wrap colours instead of choosing traditional paint finishes.
Modular customisation
Rather than forcing buyers to choose a fixed configuration, Slate plans to sell hundreds of accessories that can be added even after purchase.
Owners can upgrade lighting, storage, body panels, interior features, and even convert the truck into an SUV later, making the vehicle more flexible than most traditional EVs.
Direct sales model
Like Tesla and Rivian, Slate will not use traditional dealerships. Customers will order vehicles directly from the company.
When the truck was first unveiled, the base version offered an estimated 150-mile (241 km) driving range.
Slate has now increased that estimate to 205 miles (330 km) by redesigning the battery pack. However, the company has dropped plans for a larger battery that was expected to deliver around 240 miles (386 km) of range.
Although pre-orders have opened, customers may need to wait before receiving their vehicles. Slate expects initial deliveries to begin in limited numbers later this year, but full-scale production is not expected until 2027.