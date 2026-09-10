What is Reference Image, Apple’s new feature to verify photos on iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple Reference Image provides users with an unalterable reference photo, visually confirming what the sensor saw at the moment of capture. (Image: Apple)

The need to help people distinguish real images from AI-generated ones is so urgent that Apple, during its hardware-focused keynote on Wednesday, September 9, squeezed in an announcement about its latest efforts to prove if a photo is authentic or not.

The tech giant announced a new feature called Apple Reference Image that is designed to serve as a ‘digital negative’, allowing users to see what the camera originally captured and compare it with any altered images.

Apple Reference Image ships with the slate of new premium smartphones unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, that comes with iOS 27 the latest version of Apple’s operating system designed for iPhones.