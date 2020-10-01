What is OnePlus World?

OnePlus World launched

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 8T on October 14 globally including India which is one of the most important markets for the brand. The OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed that there will not be a Pro model this time like every other year and OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to be available. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus surprises its fans with OnePlus World which is a virtual world of products from OnePlus. With the OnePlus World, consumers will be able to experience all OnePlus products by sitting at home amid the pandemic.

OnePlus World is a new virtual platform that allows consumers to play various games to earn points and explore photos shot using OnePlus phones. Additionally, OnePlus World will allow fans to explore a virtual museum showing all OnePlus products and technologies. The OnePlus World will allow fans to explore new products by creating an avatar of yourself. The company said that the grand finale top 500 winners will get the opportunity to win the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

The company also said that members of the OnePlus World will be able to watch the OnePlus 8T virtual launch event on October 14 from a “private auditorium”.

OnePlus 8T 5G details

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed some key details of the OnePlus 8T 5G. The smartphone is said to be powered by 12GB RAM along with Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Other highlights of the phone could be quad camera setup with 48MP primary lens and 65W fast-charging technology that is claimed to be able to charge the device in 15 minutes, the company revealed.

OnePlus is also expected to launch another Nord smartphone in the upcoming days. The phone is said to be the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The company is yet to confirm the launch timeline of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The company announced its first Nord smartphone a few months ago. Meanwhile, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 8T 5G will be available on Amazon India website and OnePlus India official website.

