What is Google TV and how does it work?

Google TV is not replacing Android TV, because Google TV is not an operating system.

During its fall event last night, Google announced a slew of new hardware products including Pixel 5. But one thing that hogged the limelight during the entire presentation was the announcement of Google TV. The name Google TV sound familiar and it seems to have confused a lot of people. Clearing up confusion on Google TV, here’s a close look at what the new UI means and how is it different from Android TV.

Google TV is not Android TV

Let’s be clear: Google TV is not replacing Android TV, because Google TV is not an operating system. Instead, Google TV is a user interface built on top of Android TV, the operating system that powers most smart TVs in the market.

“The new Google TV experience brings together movies, shows, live TV and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organizes them just for you,” Google’s Shalini Govilpai explained in a blog post. “We studied the different ways people discover media—from searching for a specific title to browsing by genre—and created an experience that helps you find what to watch.”

Simply put, Google TV essentially combines several popular streaming services, be it Netflix, Disney+, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video into one single, streamlined UI. This makes it easy to discover and find the content you are interested in. Essentially, Google TV is a content aggregation app.

“We also made improvements to Google’s Knowledge Graph, which is part of how we better understand and organize your media into topics and genres, from movies about space travel to reality shows about cooking. You’ll also see titles that are trending on Google Search, so you can always find something timely and relevant,” she adds.

Google Assistant is the center of Google TV. Consumers can search for specific recommendations via voice. You can ask Assistant to “find action movies” or “show me sci-fi adventure TV shows,” across popular streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix and YouTube.

Since Google TV is built on top of Android TV, the new UI is compatible with over entertainment 6500 apps available on the Play Store. The whole idea behind Google TV is to replace the cable TV, and bring the most popular streaming apps and Live TV into a single interface.

What devices will support Google TV?

At the moment, Google TV is coming to the new Chromecast with Google TV but the company has already confirmed that Android TVs and Android TV boxes/sticks will get Google TV in 2021. Google TV will also support Stadia, Google’s game streaming service.

