What is Google Drive and how does it work?

If you own an Android device, you will most likely have a Google account. Google allows all users access to Google Drive. Google Drive is cloud-based storage which allows users to save files online and access the same from the device of their choosing including smartphones, tablets, PCs, iPhones and iPads.

The company offers all users 15 GB of free storage on Google Drive. Google recently changed its free storage policy earlier this year. What this means is that any new photos and videos you back up will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with every Google account.

How to save files on Google Drive on Android

1. Tap on the Google Drive icon to open the app on your device.

2. Login to your Google Account if you haven’t done the same already.

3. Click on the + button located on the bottom left corner of your screen.

4. Click on the upload button from the menu.

5. Select the files you want to upload.

6. You can access the files from the device of your choosing after the files are uploaded.

How to save files on Google Drive from your PC

1. Visit drive.google.com.

2. Log in to your Google account if you haven’t done the same already.

3. Click on the +New icon located on the top left corner of the screen

4. Click on the upload button

5. Select the files that you wish to upload from your PC

6. You can access the files from the device of your choice after the file is uploaded.

Here’s how to expand Cloud storage

If you have exhausted your 15 GB free storage, you can purchase additional storage to continue backing up content on Google Drive. In India, users can choose from monthly and yearly plans. Google offers 100 GB storage space for Rs 130 per month. If you want more space, Google also has a plan that will offer 2TB of storage space for Rs 650 per month. Additionally Google offers a plan which will get you 200 GB of data at Rs 200 per month.

Users looking to opt for yearly plans can either get 100 GB per month for one year at Rs 1,300. You can also get 2TB per month for a year at Rs 6,500. Google has said that it will notify users in the app and subsequently via an email once their 15 GB of free storage is about to get over.