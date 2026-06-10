What is Eicon, the app looking to make museum visits easier with your camera?

The platform identifies artworks, provides curator-style insights and lets users build a personal diary of their museum discoveries

Written by: Vandana Kalra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 06:57 PM IST
The eicon app allows users to identify artworks and access artist information, provenance details and museum-backed insights through their smartphone camera. (Image: Eicon)The eicon app allows users to identify artworks and access artist information, provenance details and museum-backed insights through their smartphone camera. (Image: Eicon App)
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A museum visit can often be intimidating, not just for those with little interest in art but also for seasoned enthusiasts. Most outings involve not just making a list of museum highlights to explore, but also keeping a lookout for the labels and studying the plaque beside a painting on the wall, sometimes unsatisfied that you might now know about the artwork but not as much about the artist. 

A recently launched Indian-origin art-recognition app hopes to turn the smartphone into a pocket-sized museum guide. Launched by Chennai-based art platform Asigneicon allows users to point the camera at an artwork, thereby not just identifying it for you, but also sharing details about the artist, title, medium, provenance and related information. So the information that appears on the 1887 Vincent Van Gogh Self-Portrait With A Straw Hat with The Potato Peeler on the reverse, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art  collection, reveals how Van Gogh was his own “best sitter” and Johannes Vermeer’s The Love Letter in the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, we are told, exemplifies the Dutch Golden Age, with “focus on middle-class interiors and the quiet beauty found in everyday life”. 

(Image: Eicon App) (Image: Eicon App)
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“Visualised as an art buddy, the app will help people recognise artworks and share with them relevant details about it. Users can also upload pictures of the works they see and make individual notes like in a diary. This will be a record of their own experiences and observations and act as a storage of sorts of their museum and gallery visits,” says Ashvin Rajagopalan, founder of eiconAsign and Chennai-based art gallery Ashvita’s.

At present, the platform reads the collections at three New York museums — Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and The Art Institute of Chicago. More museum spaces and galleries will be added soon. “The multiple data sources will include museums and institutions themselves as well as crowdsourced information, where users will be allowed to contribute,” says Rajagopalan.  

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The utility of the app might seem limited at a time when an AI engine can also reveal as much information or more on any artwork, but pose this question on the eicon chat box and it offers a defense: “A general AI engine aggregates information from across the internet without that institutional verification, so it can be less precise or outdated. Think of it as the difference between asking a museum curator about a work they steward versus asking a search engine.” 

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Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

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