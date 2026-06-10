What is Eicon, the app looking to make museum visits easier with your camera?

A museum visit can often be intimidating, not just for those with little interest in art but also for seasoned enthusiasts. Most outings involve not just making a list of museum highlights to explore, but also keeping a lookout for the labels and studying the plaque beside a painting on the wall, sometimes unsatisfied that you might now know about the artwork but not as much about the artist.

A recently launched Indian-origin art-recognition app hopes to turn the smartphone into a pocket-sized museum guide. Launched by Chennai-based art platform Asign, eicon allows users to point the camera at an artwork, thereby not just identifying it for you, but also sharing details about the artist, title, medium, provenance and related information. So the information that appears on the 1887 Vincent Van Gogh Self-Portrait With A Straw Hat with The Potato Peeler on the reverse, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art collection, reveals how Van Gogh was his own “best sitter” and Johannes Vermeer’s The Love Letter in the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, we are told, exemplifies the Dutch Golden Age, with “focus on middle-class interiors and the quiet beauty found in everyday life”.