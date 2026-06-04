What is Dreambeans, Google’s new AI app to help users stop doomscrolling?

Google Labs, the tech giant’s platform for early-stage AI experiments and prototypes, has unveiled a new app called Dreambeans that shows users a curated list of personalised, AI-illustrated ‘stories’ about their daily lives.

Dreambeans uses data gathered from across a user’s various Google services to provide a finite list of stories that come in a variety of different shapes and forms. The topics of most of these stories seem to be lifestyle suggestions such as places to visit, topics to explore, things to try, upcoming trips, and events that users should be aware of.

Stories can also be information from news articles curated from the web based on a user’s interests. They comprise animations or illustrations generated by AI tools.

The app has been built to help users reduce doomscrolling – the tendency to continue to surf or scroll through bad news – which is why it only shows users around 10 to 14 stories every day. “The goal is not to scroll forever, it’s a finite collection of stories designed to spark new ideas and allow you to focus on what matters to you,” Google said in a blog post on Wednesday, June 3.

A growing number of companies are attempting to cater to users looking to tackle smartphone or social media addiction. For instance, another app called Bond uses AI to auto-generate lifestyle suggestions for the user. It comes amid heightened concerns over the impact that social media can have on children’s mental health.

Last year, Australia became the first country in history to implement a ban on the use of platforms such as Alphabet-owned YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat for those under the age of 16. Since then, several other governments have signalled that they are considering similar restrictions.

More recently, a landmark court ruling in March 2026, found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are ⁠harmful to young people. ⁠It awarded a combined $6 million to a 20-year-old woman who said she became addicted to social media as a ⁠child. The companies have ‌denied the allegations and say they take extensive steps to keep ​teens and young users safe on their platforms.

Story continues below this ad

Dreambeans is designed “to proactively dream up personalised daily stories that cut through the clutter and connect you to what matters,” Google said. The app is currently only available for above-18, Google AI Ultra paid subscribers in the US on both Android and iOS devices. However, other users have the option to join the waitlist by signing up on the website with their personal Google account.

What is the idea behind Dreambeans?

Dreambeans started out as an experiment by Google Labs, the tech giant’s team devoted to experimental product design. On the backstory that led to Dreambeans, Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, said, “A small Google Labs team had an idea to make an app designed to connect you with what matters, without the endless scroll. “Hope scrolling, not doom scrolling” was the hallway pitch. “Go for it.””

The app was named Dreambeans, in part, because of the way the system works while you are asleep, Gozde Oznur, the product lead behind the new app, said.

A short backstory on this one: A small Google Labs team had an idea to make an app designed to connect you with what matters, without the endless scroll. “Hope scrolling, not doom scrolling” was the hallway pitch. “Go for it.” And today, that little experiment is rolling out.… https://t.co/kNrvT4bE5W — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) June 3, 2026

“The dream part is literal, because while you sleep, the app is working through everything across your connected apps, because, as you can imagine, it’s a lot of data that it is distilling,” Oznur was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

“The beans part is about how you kind of start your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It has processed everything overnight and hands you a concentrated drop of inspiration in the morning,” she added.

Story continues below this ad

What can the app do?

Each story on Dreambeans includes a unique, AI-generated illustration that is designed to reflect the people and places users frequent the most.

For instance, when a user receives Gmail confirmation that their dog’s treats were delivered, Dreambeans will refer to that data and show them a story about training tips for dogs. Similarly, it can reference a Google Calendar reminder of a meeting to show recommendations of dog-friendly restaurants in the vicinity.

It is also capable of searching the web for information to help users take action. (Image: Google) It is also capable of searching the web for information to help users take action. (Image: Google)

Other recommendations may include a new coffee shop near where the user lives that they might be interested in.

To go deeper, users need to tap on the story. These stories can also be saved as favorites in the app’s library so that users can revisit them anytime. If a recommendation or suggestion is not accurate, users can provide feedback on the app so that it will reflect in future stories.

Story continues below this ad

How does Dreambeans work?

The AI capabilities of Dreambeans is powered by Google’s Personal Intelligence offering as well as its Nano Banana 2 AI image generator. The app generates AI-illustrated stories, drawing from a user’s Google data.

As a result, Dreambeans requires users to connect the app with at least one other Google app, including Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search history, in order to provide personalised stories. It works best when they are all enabled, the company said.

It is also capable of searching the web for information to help users take action. To protect users’ privacy, Google said that the only person who can access the app’s stories is the user. Users can also delete their data whenever they want, and can choose which Google services they want to connect to the tool.

“The choices you make in Dreambeans do not impact the ones you make for Personal Intelligence in other products like Gemini Apps or AI Mode,” it added.