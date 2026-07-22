What is Buzz, Jack Dorsey’s new app to take on Slack in the AI workplace era?

Jack Dorsey-owned Block on Tuesday, July 21, launched a new workplace collaboration app that looks to bring employees and third-party AI agents onto a single shared platform.
The app is called Buzz and it has been designed to serve as a group chat platform for the workplace by both humans and AI agents. The app aims to reduce the dependence of enterprises on existing communication platforms such as Slack and GitHub, the Twitter co-founder said in a post on X.
The debut of Block’s new app comes at a time when startups and large enterprises are increasingly relying on AI agents to automate tasks. However, using AI agents across multiple platforms for different tasks in a fragmented manner can be quite challenging for employees.
we’re launching BUZZ!
a new groupchat platform for teams of people and agents of all sizes, built to reduce our dependency on slack and github. model-agnostic, decentralized, self-sovereign, and open source. 🐝https://t.co/8IaMVeTQNo
— jack (@jack) July 21, 2026
Buzz’s draw appears to be that it can merge several different agentic AI workflows into one workspace. As the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Dorsey is no stranger to building communication platforms. Yet, it remains to be seen whether Buzz can take on Salesforce’s Slack and convince users to migrate.
Buzz will also have to contend with the growing crop of AI agent collaboration platforms that emerged earlier this year following the rapid rise of OpenClaw, the open-source AI agent framework.
Reminiscent of Twitter’s tweeting bird imagery, Buzz’s website shows an image with lots of beez buzzing around. The new app will come with several features such as the ability to post threads, direct messaging, voice capabilities, code repositories, and automated workflows.
The platform has been designed to be model agnostic, decentralised, self-sovereign, and open-source. Buzz’s open-source nature means that developers can customise their own instances based on their preferences and specific workflows. They can easily build a new feature and deploy it on their own since the developers will have full access to the underlying source code of the platform.
However, Block said that Buzz is still in its early stages. While the code has been released under open-source license and can be downloaded from GitHub, Buzz’s free desktop app is currently available for macOS, Windows, and Linux.
Dorsey’s company Block has also rolled out other apps such as Square, Cash App, Afterpay, and Tidal. In February 2026, Dorsey announced plans to shrink the workforce of the company by nearly 50 per cent as it moves towards a more AI-driven way of working.
The tech entrepreneur said that Block will reduce its headcount from over 10,000 to just under 6,000, essentially meaning over 4,000 employees will either be asked to leave or enter consultation.