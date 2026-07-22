What is Buzz, Jack Dorsey’s new app to take on Slack in the AI workplace era?

Jack Dorsey-owned Block on Tuesday, July 21, launched a new workplace collaboration app that looks to bring employees and third-party AI agents onto a single shared platform.

The app is called Buzz and it has been designed to serve as a group chat platform for the workplace by both humans and AI agents. The app aims to reduce the dependence of enterprises on existing communication platforms such as Slack and GitHub, the Twitter co-founder said in a post on X.

The debut of Block’s new app comes at a time when startups and large enterprises are increasingly relying on AI agents to automate tasks. However, using AI agents across multiple platforms for different tasks in a fragmented manner can be quite challenging for employees.