Police officials said similar threat emails have been reported from different parts of the country, suggesting a broader pattern.

As AI systems become increasingly capable, AI-powered email spam filters have evolved alongside them to get better at keeping unwanted messages out of a user’s inbox. However, spammers continue to find new ways to bypass these defences using sophisticated techniques.

One such technique broadly known as ‘ASCII smuggling’ is being widely adopted by spammers to evade filters on email platforms designed to catch unwanted messages used in mass campaigns.

Microsoft researchers on Thursday, September 3, said that they observed a high-volume phishing campaign involving ASCII smuggling, where spammers inserted invisible Unicode tag characters to prevent email filters from parsing them. The same technique has been used in the past to hide malicious prompts in attacks on AI agents, otherwise known as prompt injection attacks.