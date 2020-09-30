Airtel Secure launched in India: What is it?

With its partnership with Radware, the company has been able to set up the first global data scrubbing centre in India. This will ensure that all threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source. Thus protecting all of its customers data. (Express Photo)

Bharti Airtel has launched a comprehensive suite of advanced cybersecurity solutions for its business customers, called Airtel Secure. With this service, the company is aiming to provide its customers with access to advanced technology and AI/ML tools to mitigate against potential threats. With this service, the company plans to target businesses of all sizes – from large enterprises to small and medium businesses on a 24/7 basis.

Airtel Secure will provide customers with endpoint protection, email protection, cloud DDOS protection and more. To deliver on this, Airtel has partnered with Cisco, Radware, VMWare and Forcepoint. All of which are leading cybersecurity tool providers.

Along with Cisco, Airtel will bring a wide range of cutting-edge security solutions, which will help secure networks, endpoints, applications and the Cloud. With its partnership with Cisco, Airtel will provide its customers with access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code. Thus allowing customers to protect its interests in an automated manner and reducing their technology-capex investment, and maximising efficiency.

With its partnership with Radware, the company has been able to set up the first global data scrubbing centre in India. This will ensure that all threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source. Thus protecting all of its customers data.

During its announcement, the company also stated that Flipkart, Havell’s, Fidelity India, R-Systems and more have already signed up for the service.

The service is now live in India and over one million Airtel business customers can sign up for it.

“At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships so as to deliver end-to-end managed security services. With the incredible trust we enjoy from our customers we believe Airtel Secure will provide our customers peace of mind, enable faster response times to potential threats and help protect their data so as to reduce business risk,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

