Which Intel CPU should you buy? The answer lies in these letters

Whenever Intel comes out with a new generation of processors, it releases a number of their variants, which include Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9, just to name a few. These are further bifurcated by model numbers with certain letters attached to them. Most people think that those don’t matter and the only thing that matters is that the higher the Core processor is the better it is. However, that is far from true.

The letters, in the end, do matter, as they denote how much power the device actually has and how much workload it can take. All of these letters and model numbers are quite confusing and might make you buy the wrong processor for your work, don’t worry, here is a list of all of the letters that Intel attaches to the processor names and what do they mean.

K series

K series chips have their multipliers unlocked, which means that they can easily be overclocked by users, with compatible motherboards. These CPUs are only available for Desktop PCs. They can be overclocked by the users as much as they want, with no issues.

H series

H series processors come with high-performance graphics and are used in high-end laptops, which require a lot of graphics processing power. These processors consume a lot of power.

HK series

These are one of the most powerful processors as they can be overclocked and come with high-performance graphics. However, they cannot be overclocked as much as the processors under the K series.

HQ series

These are Quad-core processors that come with high-performance graphics. These are mostly used in video and graphic editing machines. They are mostly found in, expensive laptops.

U and Y series

U and Y series processors are mostly found in budget laptops as they are comparatively low powered. U series stands for ultra-low power and Y series stands for extremely-low power. These are much more power-efficient. Some of these CPUs under 5 watts of power also come with a thermal design power to save on battery.

M series

The M series stands for chips that are mobile and much smaller. As of now, not many chips come with the M suffix and only a few Xeon chips for mobile workstations use the moniker.

T series

T series chips are low powered and are mostly used in all-in-one computers, which come with a standard LGA Desktop socket. These have a small form factor and are designed for PCs with smaller power supplies and a lower grade of cooling.

P series

With the P series chipsets, you get a huge list of options in terms of graphics. This is because the P series chipsets do not come with integrated graphics and are meant for desktops. Getting this chipset will help you save a few bucks on the processor, however, you will need to get an additional discrete graphics card along with the processor to post to a display.

G series

The G series chipsets rather than using Intel graphics, make use of AMD’s Radeon rx Vega graphics. These are much more powerful in terms of graphics performance compared to Intel’s own graphics chipsets.

R and C series

Both the R and C series chipsets were meant to be soldered on to a CPU. These were low powered but could do most jobs easily. The R series was meant for high-end mobile devices, whereas, the C series were the ones which could be overclocked by the user.

X series

X-series processors are meant for high-end unlocked consumer CPUs with the most cores. These are usually priced quite high and are the company’s flagship series of chipsets. It is currently only available in the Core i9 7980XE chipset.