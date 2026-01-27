What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s next-generation iPhones are still months away from launch, but early information leaks from tipsters are already painting a clear picture of what to expect. While this year’s iPhone 18 lineup is rumoured to include a new foldable model, the real attention is likely to stay firmly on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max models have always managed to generate the most interest, and if the latest buzz is to be believed, Apple has some serious design tweaks up its sleeve to keep them interesting.

Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to retain the same dimensions and design as the previous models, but some minute tweaks could make them look and feel refreshingly different. One of the biggest visual updates could be a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple is said to be moving more Face ID components beneath the display, allowing the cut-out at the top of the screen to shrink further. If this happens, it would mark one of the smallest display interruptions seen on an iPhone in years.