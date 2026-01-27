What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s next-generation iPhones are still months away from launch, but early information leaks from tipsters are already painting a clear picture of what to expect. While this year’s iPhone 18 lineup is rumoured to include a new foldable model, the real attention is likely to stay firmly on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max models have always managed to generate the most interest, and if the latest buzz is to be believed, Apple has some serious design tweaks up its sleeve to keep them interesting.
Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro is likely to retain the same dimensions and design as the previous models, but some minute tweaks could make them look and feel refreshingly different. One of the biggest visual updates could be a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple is said to be moving more Face ID components beneath the display, allowing the cut-out at the top of the screen to shrink further. If this happens, it would mark one of the smallest display interruptions seen on an iPhone in years.
At the back, Apple also appears keen to address mixed reactions to the two-tone design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. To do this, the company is reportedly working on blending the aluminium frame and glass back more seamlessly for a cleaner, unified look. New colour options are also being tested, with shades like coffee brown, purple, and burgundy, according to a report on the 9to5Mac website.
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, which could be a major step-up. This processor is expected to be the first Apple processor manufactured using a 2-nanometer process, combined with new packaging technology. This should provide a marked improvement over previous models in terms of speed, power, and the ability to handle more complex AI-related functionality.
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. This will allow users to control the depth of field more naturally, either blurring or focusing the background as needed. While other improvements are expected, this could be the most useful addition.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max already featured Apple’s largest batteries to date, and early leaks suggest the trend will continue. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, in particular, is expected to be slightly thicker and heavier, likely to make room for a bigger battery. Although details about the standard Pro variant are not as transparent, previous leaks suggest that both variants may experience an improvement in battery life.
Apple is also busy enhancing features that have not been received well in the past. The camera control button, which was previously announced as a touch-sensitive feature, may return in a simplified manner. In terms of connectivity, Apple is rumoured to introduce its new C2 modem, further distancing itself from Qualcomm. Early versions of Apple’s own modems have already shown strong performance and efficiency, and the C2 is expected to build on that progress.
With the launch still some time away, more details are likely to emerge. For now, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max appear to focus on what users value most: smoother performance, better battery life, refined design and smarter camera features.
Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj was questioned about his personal life at a press conference. Despite being married for 10 years, he was asked if he wants a 'second family'. Fans praised his composure as he gracefully shut down the reporter's insensitive question.