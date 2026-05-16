WFH essentials 2026: From portable monitor to power bank, a quick guide

The work-from-home (WFH) move often starts with a simple laptop on a table, but somewhere between endless meetings, tangled charging cables and cold coffee, the need for smarter desk gadgets becomes very real.

Thankfully, tech accessories are getting smaller, more affordable and far more useful. From portable monitors and foldable keyboards to wireless chargers and mug warmers, these gadgets can help make everyday work setups at home organised and comfortable without taking over your desk.

A compact 3-in-1 wireless charger has become one of the most useful desk accessories for work-from-home setups, especially for users managing multiple devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. Instead of crowding a workspace with several charging cables, these chargers combine everything into a single compact dock, helping keep desks cleaner and more organised.

For Apple users, 3-in-1 wireless chargers offer a compact all-in-one charging solution for an everyday desk setup. These chargers typically support MagSafe-compatible charging for iPhone 12 and newer models, while also offering dedicated charging support for Apple Watch and AirPods 3/1/2/Pro, helping reduce cable clutter on workstations and bedside tables.

One option is the Eller Santé 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, which offers up to 23W fast charging and includes safety features such as over-voltage, over-current, and overheating protection for everyday use. Another is the Portronics Freedom Fold 3, which supports up to 15W wireless charging and is also compatible with lower charging outputs, including 12W, 10W, 7.5W, 5W, and 2.5W for different devices. Its foldable design also allows it to double as a phone stand for hands-free viewing while charging. Meanwhile, the Ambrane MagSafe charger offers wireless charging speeds ranging from 5W to 15W for smartphones, along with dedicated 2.5W charging for Apple Watch and 5W support for AirPods. It also features LED indicators that display the charging status of connected devices.

Adjustable laptop stand

(Image: Portronics) (Image: Portronics)

An adjustable laptop stand is useful for users spending long hours on a laptop. By raising the screen closer to eye level, they help improve posture, reduce neck strain and create a more ergonomic workspace. Most modern laptop stands also feature lightweight foldable designs, making them easy to carry between home, office or travel setups.

One option is the Dyazo 6 Angles Adjustable Aluminium Ergonomic Foldable Laptop Stand, which offers six adjustable height levels and supports laptops ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches. The stand also features an open ventilated design that helps improve airflow and stability during extended work sessions.

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Another option is the Portronics My Buddy K11, which comes with a flexible 360-degree rotating base that allows users to swivel the laptop screen to different angles for easier viewing and sharing. It supports devices up to 17 inches, making it suitable for laptops, MacBooks and tablets.

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Compact Desk Fan

A compact desk fan is a fit in this warm weather. These portable fans help airflow around a desk without taking up much space, making them ideal for compact workstations, bedside tables or study corners. Many modern desk fans now come with rechargeable batteries, adjustable speeds, and quiet operations, allowing users to stay comfortable without disrupting calls or meetings.

One option is the Portronics Cliptor Desk Fan, which features a rechargeable battery, automatic oscillation and multiple speed settings for adjustable airflow during work sessions. It also comes with both clip-on and desktop placement options, allowing users to position it conveniently in different spaces. In addition, its compact design makes it suitable for home offices as well as travel use.

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Another option is the NUUK Folde V2, which is also rechargeable and features a foldable design for easier storage and portability. Its compact form factor makes it convenient for travel and suitable for smaller spaces. The device is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, aimed at supporting extended usage on the go.

Portable monitor

(Image: Lenovo) (Image: Lenovo)

A portable monitor is becoming an increasingly popular work-from-home gadget. These slim secondary displays are useful for multitasking, attending video calls while working on documents, coding, and editing or even creating dual-screen setups in smaller spaces.

The Lenovo L15 Portable Monitor features a compact 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display designed for productivity on the go. It comes with a slim and lightweight design, along with an adjustable stand, anti-glare panel and eye-care features aimed at making extended work sessions more comfortable.

Meanwhile, the Zebronics Portable Monitor also offers a 15.6-inch display and includes a 60-degree adjustable design for flexible viewing angles. The monitor features an ultra-slim build, built-in speakers and wall-mount support, while its lightweight construction adds to its portability for work and travel setups.

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Foldable Portable Keyboard

(Image: Acer) (Image: Acer)

A foldable keyboard is a useful gadget for professionals who frequently switch between working from home, cafes, or travel setups. These compact keyboards help create a more comfortable typing experience on tablets, smartphones and laptops while taking up very little space.

The Acer Trifold Pro Keyboard is aimed at users looking for a compact productivity accessory on the go. It features a tri-fold portable design, rechargeable battery support and compatibility with multiple devices across Windows, Android and macOS platforms.

Another option is the Geyes Portable Pocket Size Foldable Keyboard, which comes with an aluminium alloy body and supports iPads, iPhones, Android devices, Windows tablets, laptops and smartphones. According to the company, the keyboard includes automatic on/off and sleep mode functions to help conserve battery life. It also supports dual-channel connectivity, allowing users to connect and switch between two devices simultaneously.

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Compact Power Bank

(Image: Lifelong) (Image: Lifelong)

A compact power bank helps keep smartphones, tablets, earbuds and other accessories powered without depending on wall sockets. Many newer models feature fast charging, lightweight designs and multiple output ports.

The 20,000 mAh Lifelong Compact Power Bank is designed for users looking for a portable charging solution with fast-charging support and a slim form factor. It features a lightweight build and multiple charging outputs for smartphones and other accessories, while its compact design makes it easier to carry during commutes or travel.

Meanwhile, the Portronics Power Pebbles comes with a 5000mAh battery and is designed to support charging across multiple devices. It also includes a built-in LED indicator that allows users to monitor the remaining battery level and know when the device needs recharging. The power bank is compatible with a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and other USB-C enabled gadgets.

Mug warmer

A mug warmer is a small but useful gadget that helps maintain the temperature of the beverages for extended periods, making them especially useful during meetings, writing sessions or late-night work hours.

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The LIVANTO Portable Mug Warmer features a portable design with temperature maintenance support aimed at keeping beverages warm during work sessions. Its minimalist build makes it suitable for home offices, study desks and compact workspace setups.

Another option is the Youdu Coffee Mug Warmer for Desk, which features a hexagonal wooden design and can be used to warm coffee, tea, milk and hot cocoa. The 19-watt device can also function as a candle warmer. In addition, it comes with an extra-long 63-inch (160 cm) power cord, offering greater flexibility for placement on desks and workstations.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)