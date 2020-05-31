WeTransfer blocked in India: Try these alternative file-sharing options

WeTransfer not working in India. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) WeTransfer not working in India. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

The popular file-sharing platform WeTransfer is not working in India. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has banned the website wetrasnfer.com citing national interest and public interest as the reason behind the move.

It is unclear why the government banned the website. At the moment, you cannot access the platform in the country as most of the leading ISPs have blocked WeTransfer for their users.

WeTransfer has millions of users across the world. It allows users to send files up to 2GB straight to the recipient’s email without having to make an account first. Since we do not know what will happen to WeTransfer’s service in India, here are some alternatives that you can try for the time being:

Smash

Smash works and feels just like WeTransfer. (Screenshot/Smash) Smash works and feels just like WeTransfer. (Screenshot/Smash)

Smash is almost identical to WeTransfer that allows you to upload and share files without making an account on the platform. Just upload the file > enter your email address > enter the email address of the recipient > hit send. You can also generate a link of the shared file and send it across. The files you upload stay on the platform for up to 14 days.

Hightail

If your work requires you to share files that are not too large in size, you can also use Hightail. The free Lite account lets you share files of up to 100MB in size with a total storage limit of 2GB. You need to sign up with Hightail to avail its services unlike WeTransfer and Smash. One useful feature of Hightail is its functionality to consolidate and share files from other cloud services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud storage platform. (Screenshot/Dropbox) Dropbox is a cloud storage platform. (Screenshot/Dropbox)

Dropbox is a could-storage service can be accessed on the web, via desktop software, or a mobile app. Aside from the paid plans, users can get 2GB free storage space with Dropbox Basic that is free to use. You can upload your files and share by providing the recipient’s email address.

Google Drive

If you have a Google account, you already have a Google Drive account with 15GB of free storage. You can simply upload files, audio, videos, and more on the Drive and share it by providing the email address of the recipient or copying the link to the item and sending the link to the concerned person. Google Drive comes with loads of side features that are missing in the WeTransfer like collaborative work and more.

